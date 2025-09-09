BGMS 2025 Semifinals: All 16 qualified teams, dates, and how to watch

The Semifinals of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 is set to be held on September 10 and 11. A total of 16 teams will play eight matches at this penultimate stage. The best 12 performing from the overall standings will secure their spots in the Grand Finals, while the bottom four will be eliminated from the Masters Series 2025.The fifth-to-12th-placed teams from the League Stage have grabbed their spots in the Semifinals. Apart from them, the top eight teams from the Playoffs have made it to this stage. Four teams from the League Stage have already reached the Grand Finals, which is scheduled from September 12 to 14, 2025.Participating clubs in BGMS 2025 Semifinals View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere are the 16 teams participating in the BGMI Masters Series 2025 Semifinals:From League StageGenesis EsportsGodLike EsportsOrangutanGlobal EsportsMedal Esports8BitTrue RippersK9 EsportsFrom PlayoffsPhoenix EsportsLos HermanosTWOBNebula EsportsVictores SumusTeam AryanSinewy EsportsVersatile EsportsBGMS 2025 Semifinals: How to watchEach day of the BGMS Semifinals will feature four games. Fans can watch these eight encounters live on Nodwin Gaming’s YouTube channel and JioHotstar from 5:00 pm IST onwards.Here is the schedule for each day of the Semifinals:Match 1 - Erangel - 5:15 pm ISTMatch 2 - Miramar - 6:00 pm ISTMatch 3 - Sanhok - 6:45 pm ISTMatch 4 - Erangel - 7:25 pm ISTGravity-led Genesis Esports had a nice run in the League Stage, and is fifth in the overall standings. The squad stumbled a bit in the last few days and fell to the fifth rank. Nevertheless, HunterZ from the lineup was one of the top performing players in the League.GodLike Esports, led by Punk, ranked sixth in the League Stage. The club had a decent run, with star players Admino and Jonathan being impressive in the initial stage. Orangutan had a strong start to the League but faced challenges in the last few games.Manya-led Global Esports displayed stellar performances in the last few days of the League. Medal and Team 8Bit had a mediocre run in the stage. True Rippers and K9 also had average performances in the League.Phoenix Esports performed well in the BGMS Playoffs and topped the overall standings. Los Hermanos won two out of its four matches of the Playoffs and came second on the table. TWOB, Nebula, and Victores were also impressive. Versatile Esports somehow made it to the Semfinals as it ranked eighth in the Playoffs.