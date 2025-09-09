BGMS 2025 Semifinals: All 16 qualified teams, dates, and how to watch

By Gametube
Published Sep 09, 2025 15:26 GMT
BGMS 2025 Semifinals begins on September 10 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
BGMS 2025 Semifinals begins on September 10 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)

The Semifinals of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 is set to be held on September 10 and 11. A total of 16 teams will play eight matches at this penultimate stage. The best 12 performing from the overall standings will secure their spots in the Grand Finals, while the bottom four will be eliminated from the Masters Series 2025.

Ad

The fifth-to-12th-placed teams from the League Stage have grabbed their spots in the Semifinals. Apart from them, the top eight teams from the Playoffs have made it to this stage. Four teams from the League Stage have already reached the Grand Finals, which is scheduled from September 12 to 14, 2025.

Participating clubs in BGMS 2025 Semifinals

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here are the 16 teams participating in the BGMI Masters Series 2025 Semifinals:

From League Stage

  1. Genesis Esports
  2. GodLike Esports
  3. Orangutan
  4. Global Esports
  5. Medal Esports
  6. 8Bit
  7. True Rippers
  8. K9 Esports

From Playoffs

  1. Phoenix Esports
  2. Los Hermanos
  3. TWOB
  4. Nebula Esports
  5. Victores Sumus
  6. Team Aryan
  7. Sinewy Esports
  8. Versatile Esports

BGMS 2025 Semifinals: How to watch

Each day of the BGMS Semifinals will feature four games. Fans can watch these eight encounters live on Nodwin Gaming’s YouTube channel and JioHotstar from 5:00 pm IST onwards.

Here is the schedule for each day of the Semifinals:

Ad
  • Match 1 - Erangel - 5:15 pm IST
  • Match 2 - Miramar - 6:00 pm IST
  • Match 3 - Sanhok - 6:45 pm IST
  • Match 4 - Erangel - 7:25 pm IST

Gravity-led Genesis Esports had a nice run in the League Stage, and is fifth in the overall standings. The squad stumbled a bit in the last few days and fell to the fifth rank. Nevertheless, HunterZ from the lineup was one of the top performing players in the League.

GodLike Esports, led by Punk, ranked sixth in the League Stage. The club had a decent run, with star players Admino and Jonathan being impressive in the initial stage. Orangutan had a strong start to the League but faced challenges in the last few games.

Ad

Manya-led Global Esports displayed stellar performances in the last few days of the League. Medal and Team 8Bit had a mediocre run in the stage. True Rippers and K9 also had average performances in the League.

Phoenix Esports performed well in the BGMS Playoffs and topped the overall standings. Los Hermanos won two out of its four matches of the Playoffs and came second on the table. TWOB, Nebula, and Victores were also impressive. Versatile Esports somehow made it to the Semfinals as it ranked eighth in the Playoffs.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications