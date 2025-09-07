BGMI Challengers Series (BGCS) 2025: Overall standings, qualified teams for BGMS Playoffs, and summary

The BGMI Challengers Series (BGCS) 2025 came to an end on September 7, 2025, with the top four teams advancing to the BGMS Playoffs. A total of 24 teams participated in this three-week-long contest. After the conclusion of the first two weeks, 16 of the best teams made it to the final week, playing a total of 21 matches across seven days. The BGMS Playoffs will take place on September 9, 2025.Nebula Esports, led by Aadi, topped the overall standings after their phenomenal performance. The team posted 222 points in 21 games. Sinewy Esports also demonstrated amazing gameplay to finish second in the event. They earned 213 points and five Chicken Dinners.Versatile Esports, led by Shadow, looked impressive throughout the event, securing third position. The experienced lineup scored 202 points and managed three Chicken Dinners. Team H4K fought until the end to occupy the fourth spot with 163 points and three Chicken Dinners. These four teams have confirmed their seats in the BGMS Playoffs.Overall standings of BGCS 2025 Week 3 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNebula Esports - 222 pointsSinewy Esports - 213 pointsVersatile Esports - 201 pointsTeam H4K - 163 pointsTeam Resilience - 159 pointsVasista Esports - 153 pointsAutobotz Esports - 152 pointsCincinnati Kids - 141 pointsRivalry - 133 pointsGods Omen - 133 pointsTeam Tamilas - 133 pointsTeam Insane - 128 points2OP Official - 102 pointsJaguar - 89 pointsMysterious4xCaleb7 - 78 pointsBlitz Esports - 55 pointsTeam Resilience, led by BGMI star Gamlaboy, missed their spot in the BGMS Playoffs by a small margin. The squad collected 159 points to rank fifth in the overall standings. Vasista Esports, led by Hector, stumbled in their last three games and ended in sixth place with 153 points.Autobotz Esports came seventh with 152 points in the BGCS 2025. Cincinnati Kids had an average run, with the Juicy-led squad finishing eighth with 141 points. Rivalry, Gods Omen, and Team Tamilas scored 133 points each.Team Insane was 12th with 128 points. 2OP and Jaguar were also challenged during the event. They were placed 13th and 14th with 102 and 89 points, respectively. Mysterious4 and Blitz were in the bottom two with 78 and 55 points, respectively.Top five players of BGCS 2025Rexboy topped the overall kill leaderboard with 83 eliminations in BGCS 2025. Areeb was second with 80 eliminations, while NinjaJod from Versatile and Phoenix from Nebula secured 77 and 75 eliminations. Skipz was fifth with 73 kills.