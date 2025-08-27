BGMS 2025 League Week 2 Day 3: Schedule, groups, and how to watch 

By Gametube
Modified Aug 27, 2025 05:30 GMT
Day 3 of BGMS 2025 Week 2 is scheduled on August 27 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
Day 3 of BGMS 2025 Week 2 is scheduled on August 27 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)

BGMS 2025 League Stage Week 2 Day 3 is scheduled for August 27, during which Nodwin Gaming will host four matches. Each of the 24 participating teams has competed in 24 matches over the past nine days. They are scheduled to play the remaining 36 over the next 12 days.

The BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 is being held in four different stages in Delhi. The BGCS, which offers four slots for the Masters Series Playoffs, is also taking place at the same venue. The total prize pool for the tournament stands at ₹1,50,00,000.

Participating teams in BGMS 2025 League

Here are the teams participating in the BGMS 2025 League:

Group A

  1. FS Esports
  2. Medal Esports
  3. Los Hermanos Esports
  4. Team Aryan
  5. Reckoning Esports
  6. True Rippers
  7. Likitha Esports
  8. Victores Sumus
Group B

  1. Gods Reign
  2. Meta Ninza
  3. TWOB
  4. Marcos Gaming
  5. Orangutan
  6. Revenant Spark
  7. NoNx Esports
  8. Team Soul

Group C

  1. 4TR Official
  2. Genesis Esports
  3. K9 Esports
  4. Phoenix Esports
  5. Madkings Esports
  6. 8Bit
  7. GodLike Esports
  8. Global Esports

Schedule and how to watch

The first two matches of Week 2 Day 3 will feature teams from Groups A and B. The third and fourth matches will see teams from Groups B and C face off. All the action will be streamed live on Nodwin Gaming’s official YouTube channel. Fans can also tune in via JioHotstar.

Here is the schedule for Week 2 Day 3:

  • Match 37 - Erangel - Group A and B - 5:15 pm IST
  • Match 38 - Miramar - Group A and B - 6:00 pm IST
  • Match 39 - Sanhok - Group B and C - 6:45 pm IST
  • Match 40 - Erangel - Group B and C - 7:25 pm IST
Overall points table after Day 2 of BGMS Week 2 League

Genesis Esports, led by Gravity, dethroned Revenant Esports to claim the top spot on the leaderboard on Week 2 Day 2. The team now leads with 296 points and three Chicken Dinners. Team GodLike follows in second place with 253 points and three Chicken Dinners.

Revenant XSpark has dropped to third place with 252 points, closely followed by Orangutan in fourth. Gods Reign, captained by Destro, is fifth with 230 points.

Team Soul ranks sixth with 224 points and two Chicken Dinners, while Global Esports sits in seventh with 220 points and four Chicken Dinners.

Team 8Bit occupies eighth place with 205 points. Los Hermanos and Medal Esports are ninth and 10th with 191 and 190 points, respectively. True Rippers ranks 12th with 178 points and four Chicken Dinners.

Experienced teams such as Madkings, K9 Esports, and Meta Ninza have delivered average performances so far in the BGMS League. Phoenix and TWOB currently sit at the bottom of the standings with 114 and 111 points, respectively, after completing 24 matches.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
