BGMS 2025 League Week 2 Day 3: Schedule, groups, and how to watch 

BGMS 2025 League Stage Week 2 Day 3 is scheduled for August 27, during which Nodwin Gaming will host four matches. Each of the 24 participating teams has competed in 24 matches over the past nine days. They are scheduled to play the remaining 36 over the next 12 days.The BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 is being held in four different stages in Delhi. The BGCS, which offers four slots for the Masters Series Playoffs, is also taking place at the same venue. The total prize pool for the tournament stands at ₹1,50,00,000.Participating teams in BGMS 2025 LeagueHere are the teams participating in the BGMS 2025 League:Group AFS EsportsMedal EsportsLos Hermanos EsportsTeam AryanReckoning EsportsTrue RippersLikitha EsportsVictores SumusGroup BGods ReignMeta NinzaTWOBMarcos GamingOrangutanRevenant SparkNoNx EsportsTeam SoulGroup C4TR OfficialGenesis EsportsK9 EsportsPhoenix EsportsMadkings Esports8BitGodLike EsportsGlobal EsportsSchedule and how to watchThe first two matches of Week 2 Day 3 will feature teams from Groups A and B. The third and fourth matches will see teams from Groups B and C face off. All the action will be streamed live on Nodwin Gaming’s official YouTube channel. Fans can also tune in via JioHotstar.Here is the schedule for Week 2 Day 3:Match 37 - Erangel - Group A and B - 5:15 pm ISTMatch 38 - Miramar - Group A and B - 6:00 pm ISTMatch 39 - Sanhok - Group B and C - 6:45 pm ISTMatch 40 - Erangel - Group B and C - 7:25 pm ISTOverall points table after Day 2 of BGMS Week 2 LeagueGenesis Esports, led by Gravity, dethroned Revenant Esports to claim the top spot on the leaderboard on Week 2 Day 2. The team now leads with 296 points and three Chicken Dinners. Team GodLike follows in second place with 253 points and three Chicken Dinners. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRevenant XSpark has dropped to third place with 252 points, closely followed by Orangutan in fourth. Gods Reign, captained by Destro, is fifth with 230 points. Team Soul ranks sixth with 224 points and two Chicken Dinners, while Global Esports sits in seventh with 220 points and four Chicken Dinners.Team 8Bit occupies eighth place with 205 points. Los Hermanos and Medal Esports are ninth and 10th with 191 and 190 points, respectively. True Rippers ranks 12th with 178 points and four Chicken Dinners.Experienced teams such as Madkings, K9 Esports, and Meta Ninza have delivered average performances so far in the BGMS League. Phoenix and TWOB currently sit at the bottom of the standings with 114 and 111 points, respectively, after completing 24 matches.