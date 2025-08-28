BGMS 2025 League Week 2 Day 4: Livestream, groups, schedule, and how to watch

Day 4 of the BGMS 2025 League Stage Week 2 takes place on Thursday, August 28. Four matches will be played across three BGMI maps. Over the past 10 days, teams from Group B have competed in 28 matches, while those from Groups A and C have played 26. The League Stage kicked off on August 18 and will run until September 7. A total of 24 teams are competing over a span of 21 days. The top four will earn direct entry into the Grand Finals, while eight squads will advance to the Semifinals. The remaining 12 teams will proceed to the Playoffs.Participating teams in BGMS 2025 League StageHere are the teams participating in the BGMS 2025 League Stage:Group AFS EsportsMedal EsportsLos Hermanos EsportsTeam AryanReckoning EsportsTrue RippersLikitha EsportsVictores SumusGroup BGods ReignMeta NinzaTWOBMarcos GamingOrangutanRevenant SparkNoNx EsportsTeam SoulGroup C4TR OfficialGenesis EsportsK9 EsportsPhoenix EsportsMadkings Esports8BitGodLike EsportsGlobal EsportsSchedule and how to watchOn Day 4, Group A will face Group C in the first two matches. Group A will then take on Group B in the third and fourth matches. All the action will be streamed live on Nodwin Gaming’s YouTube channel and JioHotstar starting at 5:00 pm IST.Here is the schedule for Week 2 Day 4:Match 41 - Erangel - Group A and C - 5:15 pm ISTMatch 42 - Miramar - Group A and C - 6:00 pm ISTMatch 43 - Sanhok - Group A and B - 6:45 pm ISTMatch 44 - Erangel - Group A and B - 7:25 pm ISTOverall leaderboard after Day 3 of BGMS League Week 2After Day 3 of BGMS League Week 2, Genesis Esports leads the scoreboard with 297 points and three Chicken Dinners. Orangutan is second with 289 points and four Chicken Dinners. Team Soul, led by Nakul, holds third place with 277 points. Revenant XSpark and Gods Reign follow in fourth and fifth positions with 272 and 269 points, respectively. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGodLike has dropped to sixth place with 266 points and 142 finishes, while Team 8Bit is seventh with 252 points. Global Esports sits in eighth place with 223 points and four Chicken Dinners. Meanwhile, True Rippers, Medal, and Los Hermanos are tied with 198 points each.Team Aryan and Marcos are ranked 13th and 14th with 183 and 181 points, respectively. Madkings holds 16th place with 167 points, followed by K9 Esports. Meanwhile, FS Esports has slipped to 21st with 136 points. TWOB is currently at the bottom of the table with 117 points after completing 28 matches.