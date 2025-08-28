BGMS 2025 League Week 2 Day 4: Livestream, groups, schedule, and how to watch

By Gametube
Published Aug 28, 2025 05:31 GMT
Day 4 of BGMS 2025 Week 2 takes place on August 28 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)

Day 4 of the BGMS 2025 League Stage Week 2 takes place on Thursday, August 28. Four matches will be played across three BGMI maps. Over the past 10 days, teams from Group B have competed in 28 matches, while those from Groups A and C have played 26.

The League Stage kicked off on August 18 and will run until September 7. A total of 24 teams are competing over a span of 21 days. The top four will earn direct entry into the Grand Finals, while eight squads will advance to the Semifinals. The remaining 12 teams will proceed to the Playoffs.

Participating teams in BGMS 2025 League Stage

Here are the teams participating in the BGMS 2025 League Stage:

Group A

  1. FS Esports
  2. Medal Esports
  3. Los Hermanos Esports
  4. Team Aryan
  5. Reckoning Esports
  6. True Rippers
  7. Likitha Esports
  8. Victores Sumus

Group B

  1. Gods Reign
  2. Meta Ninza
  3. TWOB
  4. Marcos Gaming
  5. Orangutan
  6. Revenant Spark
  7. NoNx Esports
  8. Team Soul

Group C

  1. 4TR Official
  2. Genesis Esports
  3. K9 Esports
  4. Phoenix Esports
  5. Madkings Esports
  6. 8Bit
  7. GodLike Esports
  8. Global Esports

Schedule and how to watch

On Day 4, Group A will face Group C in the first two matches. Group A will then take on Group B in the third and fourth matches. All the action will be streamed live on Nodwin Gaming’s YouTube channel and JioHotstar starting at 5:00 pm IST.

Here is the schedule for Week 2 Day 4:

  • Match 41 - Erangel - Group A and C - 5:15 pm IST
  • Match 42 - Miramar - Group A and C - 6:00 pm IST
  • Match 43 - Sanhok - Group A and B - 6:45 pm IST
  • Match 44 - Erangel - Group A and B - 7:25 pm IST
Overall leaderboard after Day 3 of BGMS League Week 2

After Day 3 of BGMS League Week 2, Genesis Esports leads the scoreboard with 297 points and three Chicken Dinners. Orangutan is second with 289 points and four Chicken Dinners. Team Soul, led by Nakul, holds third place with 277 points.

Revenant XSpark and Gods Reign follow in fourth and fifth positions with 272 and 269 points, respectively.

GodLike has dropped to sixth place with 266 points and 142 finishes, while Team 8Bit is seventh with 252 points. Global Esports sits in eighth place with 223 points and four Chicken Dinners. Meanwhile, True Rippers, Medal, and Los Hermanos are tied with 198 points each.

Team Aryan and Marcos are ranked 13th and 14th with 183 and 181 points, respectively. Madkings holds 16th place with 167 points, followed by K9 Esports. Meanwhile, FS Esports has slipped to 21st with 136 points.

TWOB is currently at the bottom of the table with 117 points after completing 28 matches.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
