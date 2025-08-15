BGMI Masters Series 2025: Prize pool distribution and teams announced 

The BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 will boast a huge prize pool of ₹1.5 crore. The grand event is set to begin on August 18, 2025, after which a total of 48 teams will contest for the trophy. The Challengers Series (BGCS), a qualifier for the BGMS, will feature 24 teams. The Masters Series League will also boast 24 teams. The tournament will be hosted offline in Delhi NCR and will be live-streamed on Nodwin Gaming’s YouTube channel.This BGMI event is the fourth edition of the BGMS. The first season, held in 2022, was won by Global Esports. Gladiators clinched the second edition, held in 2023, while Team Soul emerged victorious in BGMS Season 3, which was played in 2024. All three previous seasons had garnered a huge viewership.Prize pool distribution for BGMI Masters Series 2025BGMS 2025 will take place from August 18 to September 14 (Image via Instagram/Nodwin Gaming)The winner will grab the first prize of ₹60 lakh, and the top 28 teams will each earn a share of the total prize pool. The MVP will claim a cash prize of ₹1 lakh. Here is the prize pool distribution:First place - ₹60,00,000Second Place - ₹20,00,000Third Place - ₹12,50,000Fourth Place - ₹7,50,000Fifth Place - ₹5,50,000Sixth Place - ₹4,50,000Seventh Place - ₹4,00,000Eighth Place - ₹3,50,000Ninth Place - ₹3,00,00010th Place - ₹2,50,00011th Place - ₹2,25,00012th Place - ₹2,00,00013th Place - ₹1,75,00014th Place - ₹1,50,00015th Place - ₹1,25,00016th Place - ₹1,00,00017th Place - ₹75,00018th Place - ₹75,00019th Place -₹75,00020th Place - ₹75,00021st Place - ₹60,00022nd Place - ₹60,00023rd Place - ₹60,00024th Place -₹60,00025th Place -₹60,00026th Place -₹60,00027th place - ₹60,00028th Place - ₹60,000MVP - ₹1,00,000Participating clubs in BGMS and BGCS 2025BGMS teamsGods ReignMeta NinzaMedal EsportsTrue RippersGenesis EsportsPhoenix EsportsOrangutan GamingLOS HermanosVictories SumusGodlikeMarcos GamingTWOBGlobal EsportsK9 EsportsFS EsportsTeam SoulTeam 8BitRevenant XSparkTeam AXLikitha EsportsReckoning EsportsNONX4TR OfficialMad KingsBGCS teamsCincinnati kidsBot ArmyTeam H4KGods OmenDo Or DieAlibaba RaidersJaguar Esports2OP OfficialTeam ResilienceGods For ReasonTeam InsaneAutobotzSinewy EsportsRivalry EsportsVasista EsportsTeam VersatileTeam TamilasNebula EsportsCeleb7xMysterious4Blitz EsportsGodsaints GirlsMyth HawksEMP HotshotsHelix EsportsSeveral top-tier clubs, like Team 8Bit, Orangutan, Soul, GodLike, Revenant XSpark, and Gods Reign, will contest in the BGMI Masters Series 2025. Furthermore, some rising stars have also been invited to participate. Many teams have made changes to their respective rosters ahead of the tournament, in hopes of being able to lift the trophy. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNodwin Gaming has already unveiled the format, calendar, and other details for the BGMI Masters Series 2025. The Grand Finals of the event are scheduled from September 12 to 14, 2025, where the top 16 out of the total 48 teams will compete for the trophy.