BGMI Masters Series 2025: Prize pool distribution and teams announced 

By Gametube
Published Aug 15, 2025 16:56 GMT
BGMI Masters Series 2025 features ₹1.5 crore in prize pool (Image via Instagram/Nodwin Gaming)
BGMI Masters Series 2025 features ₹1.5 crore in prize pool

The BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 will boast a huge prize pool of ₹1.5 crore. The grand event is set to begin on August 18, 2025, after which a total of 48 teams will contest for the trophy. The Challengers Series (BGCS), a qualifier for the BGMS, will feature 24 teams. The Masters Series League will also boast 24 teams. The tournament will be hosted offline in Delhi NCR and will be live-streamed on Nodwin Gaming’s YouTube channel.

This BGMI event is the fourth edition of the BGMS. The first season, held in 2022, was won by Global Esports. Gladiators clinched the second edition, held in 2023, while Team Soul emerged victorious in BGMS Season 3, which was played in 2024. All three previous seasons had garnered a huge viewership.

Prize pool distribution for BGMI Masters Series 2025

BGMS 2025 will take place from August 18 to September 14 (Image via Instagram/Nodwin Gaming)
BGMS 2025 will take place from August 18 to September 14

The winner will grab the first prize of ₹60 lakh, and the top 28 teams will each earn a share of the total prize pool. The MVP will claim a cash prize of ₹1 lakh. Here is the prize pool distribution:

  • First place - ₹60,00,000
  • Second Place - ₹20,00,000
  • Third Place - ₹12,50,000
  • Fourth Place - ₹7,50,000
  • Fifth Place - ₹5,50,000
  • Sixth Place - ₹4,50,000
  • Seventh Place - ₹4,00,000
  • Eighth Place - ₹3,50,000
  • Ninth Place - ₹3,00,000
  • 10th Place - ₹2,50,000
  • 11th Place - ₹2,25,000
  • 12th Place - ₹2,00,000
  • 13th Place - ₹1,75,000
  • 14th Place - ₹1,50,000
  • 15th Place - ₹1,25,000
  • 16th Place - ₹1,00,000
  • 17th Place - ₹75,000
  • 18th Place - ₹75,000
  • 19th Place -₹75,000
  • 20th Place - ₹75,000
  • 21st Place - ₹60,000
  • 22nd Place - ₹60,000
  • 23rd Place - ₹60,000
  • 24th Place -₹60,000
  • 25th Place -₹60,000
  • 26th Place -₹60,000
  • 27th place - ₹60,000
  • 28th Place - ₹60,000
  • MVP - ₹1,00,000
Participating clubs in BGMS and BGCS 2025

BGMS teams

  1. Gods Reign
  2. Meta Ninza
  3. Medal Esports
  4. True Rippers
  5. Genesis Esports
  6. Phoenix Esports
  7. Orangutan Gaming
  8. LOS Hermanos
  9. Victories Sumus
  10. Godlike
  11. Marcos Gaming
  12. TWOB
  13. Global Esports
  14. K9 Esports
  15. FS Esports
  16. Team Soul
  17. Team 8Bit
  18. Revenant XSpark
  19. Team AX
  20. Likitha Esports
  21. Reckoning Esports
  22. NONX
  23. 4TR Official
  24. Mad Kings

BGCS teams

  1. Cincinnati kids
  2. Bot Army
  3. Team H4K
  4. Gods Omen
  5. Do Or Die
  6. Alibaba Raiders
  7. Jaguar Esports
  8. 2OP Official
  9. Team Resilience
  10. Gods For Reason
  11. Team Insane
  12. Autobotz
  13. Sinewy Esports
  14. Rivalry Esports
  15. Vasista Esports
  16. Team Versatile
  17. Team Tamilas
  18. Nebula Esports
  19. Celeb7xMysterious4
  20. Blitz Esports
  21. Godsaints Girls
  22. Myth Hawks
  23. EMP Hotshots
  24. Helix Esports

Several top-tier clubs, like Team 8Bit, Orangutan, Soul, GodLike, Revenant XSpark, and Gods Reign, will contest in the BGMI Masters Series 2025. Furthermore, some rising stars have also been invited to participate. Many teams have made changes to their respective rosters ahead of the tournament, in hopes of being able to lift the trophy.

Nodwin Gaming has already unveiled the format, calendar, and other details for the BGMI Masters Series 2025. The Grand Finals of the event are scheduled from September 12 to 14, 2025, where the top 16 out of the total 48 teams will compete for the trophy.

