BGMS 2025 League Week 2 Day 5: Groups, schedule, and how to watch

By Gametube
Published Aug 29, 2025 07:10 GMT
Day 5 of BGMS League Week 2 occurs on August 29 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
Day 5 of BGMS League Week 2 occurs on August 29 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)

Day 5 of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 League Stage Week 2 takes place on August 29. Teams from Groups A and B have competed in 30 matches so far, while those from Group C have played 28 over the past 11 days. Genesis Esports, Orangutan, and Team Soul currently hold the first, second, and third positions on the table, respectively. Admino from GodLike tops the kill leaderboard.

Each participant will compete in 56 matches across the three-week League Stage. The top four teams in the overall standings will advance directly to the Grand Finals. Those ranked fifth to 12th will qualify for the Semifinals, while the bottom 12 will move on to the Playoffs.

Participating BGMI teams in BGMS 2025 League Stage

Here are the teams participating in the BGMS 2025 League Stage:

Group A

  1. FS Esports
  2. Medal Esports
  3. Los Hermanos Esports
  4. Team Aryan
  5. Reckoning Esports
  6. True Rippers
  7. Likitha Esports
  8. Victores Sumus

Group B

  1. Gods Reign
  2. Meta Ninza
  3. TWOB
  4. Marcos Gaming
  5. Orangutan
  6. Revenant Spark
  7. NoNx Esports
  8. Team Soul

Group C

  1. 4TR Official
  2. Genesis Esports
  3. K9 Esports
  4. Phoenix Esports
  5. Madkings Esports
  6. 8Bit
  7. GodLike Esports
  8. Global Esports

Schedule and how to watch

On Week 2 Day 5 of the BGMS 2025 League Stage, Groups B and C will battle in the first two matches. Groups A and C will contest in the remaining two. All the action will be streamed live on JioHostar and Nodwin Gaming’s YouTube channel.

Here is the schedule for Week 2 Day 5:

  • Match 41 - Erangel - Group B and C - 5:15 pm IST
  • Match 42 - Miramar - Group B and C - 6:00 pm IST
  • Match 43 - Sanhok - Group A and C - 6:45 pm IST
  • Match 44 - Erangel - Group A and C - 7:25 pm IST
Overall standings after BGMS 2025 League Stage Week 2 Day 4

Genesis Esports leads the overall standings after Day 4 of Week 2, with 306 points and three Chicken Dinners. The Gravity-led team has played 28 matches so far, securing 138 eliminations. Orangutan holds second place with 298 points and four Chicken Dinners from 30 matches. Meanwhile, Team Soul sits in third place with 291 points and 153 eliminations.

GodLike Esports follows closely in fourth with 290 points. Gods Reign and Revenant XSpark occupy fifth and sixth positions with 287 and 285 points, respectively, while Team 8Bit ranks seventh with 267 points.

True Rippers has claimed five Chicken Dinners in 30 matches and currently holds eighth place with 249 points. Global Esports and Victores Sumus are tied with 231 points each. Meanwhile, Medal Esports ranks 11th with 223 points, followed by Team Aryan in 12th.

K9 Esports stands in 16th place with 184 points and 115 eliminations, while Meta Ninza is 18th with 170 points. Reckoning ranks 21st with 150 points, while TWOB sits at the bottom of the table with 125 points after 30 matches.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
