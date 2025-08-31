BGMS 2025 League Week 2 Day 7: Groups, schedule, and how to watch

The final day of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 League Week 2 is set to be played on August 31, 2025. So far, teams from Group B have participated in 36 games, while teams from Group A and C have taken part in 34 matches. Revenant XSpark currently leads the overall standings. Their star player TraceGod ranks first in the Most Wicked Player list.Each group will contest in 56 matches over the course of three weeks in the BGMS League Stage. Each group features eight BGMI teams. This grand competition is being held in four different stages; League, Playoffs, Semfinals, and Grand Finals.Participant clubs in BGMS 2025 League StageHere are the names of the 24 participating clubs in BGMS 2025 League Stage:Group AFS EsportsMedal EsportsLos Hermanos EsportsTeam AryanReckoning EsportsTrue RippersLikitha EsportsVictores SumusGroup BGods ReignMeta NinzaTWOBMarcos GamingOrangutanRevenant SparkNoNx EsportsTeam SoulGroup C4TR OfficialGenesis EsportsK9 EsportsPhoenix EsportsMadkings Esports8BitGodLike EsportsGlobal EsportsBGMS 2025 League Stage Week 2 Day 7: Schedule and how to watchThe first and second games of the day will be played between Groups A and C. The third and fourth matches will be held between Groups A and B. Fans can enjoy all these four battles on Nodwin Gaming’s YouTube channel and JioHotstar.Here is the schedule for Week 2 Day 7:Match 41 - Erangel - Group A and C - 5:15 pm ISTMatch 42 - Miramar - Group A and C - 6:00 pm ISTMatch 43 - Sanhok - Group A and B - 6:45 pm ISTMatch 44 - Erangel - Group A and B - 7:25 pm ISTOverall standings after Day 6 of BGMS 20205 League Week 2Sensei-led Revenant XSpark occupies the first position in the overall standings with 373 points and two Chicken Dinners. Genesis Esports and Orangutan are second and third with 363 and 349 points, respectively. Gods Reign played well on Saturday and secured the fourth place with 335 points.Team 8Bit holds the fifth place on the table with 332 points after its 34 matches of the BGMS League. GodLike has acquired the seventh place with 325 points and three Chicken Dinners. Global Esports, True Rippers, and Marcos have scored 292, 281, and 264 points, respectively. These three teams have won five Chicken Dinners each. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTeam Aryan and K9 Esports have gained 245 points each. Madkings is 17th with 217 points, followed by Los Hermanos. Likitha is at the 21st spot with 174 points. Meanwhile, TWOB is 24th with 143 points after Day 6 of the BGMS 2025 League Week 2.