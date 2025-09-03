BGMS 2025 League Week 3 Day 3: Overall points table and overview 

Day 3 of the BGMS 2025 League Stage Week 3 was hosted on September 3. Revenant XSpark reclaimed the top spot with 456 points after their 46 matches. Orangutan dropped to second place with 451 points. Gods Reign came in third with 440 points and four Chicken Dinners. Team Soul claimed the fourth position with 437 points and three Chicken Dinners.Genesis Esports and GodLike were fifth and sixth with 428 points and 403 points, respectively. Both teams have played 44 out of their total 56 games. NoNx displayed impressive performances and jumped to eighth place with 379 points. 8Bit and Global Esports garnered 374 and 352 points, respectively.Los Hermanos had a decent run on Day 3 of the BGMS Week 3 as the team jumped to the 12th spot with 331 points and three Chicken Dinners. K9 Esports secured 14th position with 314 points. Team Aryan was 17th with 309 points. Phoenix and TWOB were 23rd and 24th with 224 and 200 points, respectively.Day 3 highlights of BGMS 2025 League Week 3 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRevenant XSpark - 456 pointsOrangutan - 451 pointsGods Reign - 440 pointsTeam Soul - 437 pointsGenesis Esports - 428 pointsGodLike Esports - 403 pointsMedal Esports - 384 pointsNoNx Esports - 379 points8Bit - 374 pointsGlobal Esports - 352 pointsTrue Rippers - 348 pointsmyG Los Hermanos - 331 pointsVictores Sumus - 322 pointsK9 Esports - 314 pointsMarcos Gaming - 313 points4TR Official - 312 pointsTeam Aryan - 309 pointsMeta Ninza - 281 pointsMadkings Esports - 278 pointsFS Esports - 263 pointsReckoning Esports - 248 pointsLikitha Esports - 240 pointsPhoenix Esports - 224 pointsTWOB - 200 pointsMatch 65 - ErangelLos Hermanos emerged victorious with 21 points after defeating K9 Esports in the last circle. K9 Esports, too, had a nice run as they bagged 16 points. Genesis and Medal Esports earned 13 and 11 points, respectively.Match 66 - MiramarFS Esports played well in the game, clinching a 17-point victory. Los Hermanos had another good game, bagging 21 points. 4TR Esports, Madkings, and Genesis achieved 14, 13, and 11 points, respectively. Likitha grabbed 10 points.Match 67 - SanhokLos Hermanos won their third Chicken Dinner of the BGMS with 17 points. TWOB impressed with their performances and scored 17 points. Revenant XSpark acquired 12 points. Team Soul and Victores Sumus achieved 11 points each.Match 68 - ErangelNoNx performed decently in the last game of the day and secured 34 points. It was their fourth Chicken Dinner of BGMS 2025. Team Soul added 12 points to their tally. Meta Ninza accumulated 10 points. True Rippers and Aryan got nine and eight points, respectively.