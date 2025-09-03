BGMS 2025 League Week 3 Day 3: Overall points table and overview 

By Gametube
Published Sep 03, 2025 16:25 GMT
Top five players after Day 3 of BGMS 2025 Week 3 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
Top five players after Day 3 of BGMS 2025 Week 3 (Image via YouTube/@NODWINgaming)

Day 3 of the BGMS 2025 League Stage Week 3 was hosted on September 3. Revenant XSpark reclaimed the top spot with 456 points after their 46 matches. Orangutan dropped to second place with 451 points. Gods Reign came in third with 440 points and four Chicken Dinners. Team Soul claimed the fourth position with 437 points and three Chicken Dinners.

Genesis Esports and GodLike were fifth and sixth with 428 points and 403 points, respectively. Both teams have played 44 out of their total 56 games. NoNx displayed impressive performances and jumped to eighth place with 379 points. 8Bit and Global Esports garnered 374 and 352 points, respectively.

Los Hermanos had a decent run on Day 3 of the BGMS Week 3 as the team jumped to the 12th spot with 331 points and three Chicken Dinners. K9 Esports secured 14th position with 314 points. Team Aryan was 17th with 309 points. Phoenix and TWOB were 23rd and 24th with 224 and 200 points, respectively.

Day 3 highlights of BGMS 2025 League Week 3

  1. Revenant XSpark - 456 points
  2. Orangutan - 451 points
  3. Gods Reign - 440 points
  4. Team Soul - 437 points
  5. Genesis Esports - 428 points
  6. GodLike Esports - 403 points
  7. Medal Esports - 384 points
  8. NoNx Esports - 379 points
  9. 8Bit - 374 points
  10. Global Esports - 352 points
  11. True Rippers - 348 points
  12. myG Los Hermanos - 331 points
  13. Victores Sumus - 322 points
  14. K9 Esports - 314 points
  15. Marcos Gaming - 313 points
  16. 4TR Official - 312 points
  17. Team Aryan - 309 points
  18. Meta Ninza - 281 points
  19. Madkings Esports - 278 points
  20. FS Esports - 263 points
  21. Reckoning Esports - 248 points
  22. Likitha Esports - 240 points
  23. Phoenix Esports - 224 points
  24. TWOB - 200 points
Match 65 - Erangel

Los Hermanos emerged victorious with 21 points after defeating K9 Esports in the last circle. K9 Esports, too, had a nice run as they bagged 16 points. Genesis and Medal Esports earned 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Match 66 - Miramar

FS Esports played well in the game, clinching a 17-point victory. Los Hermanos had another good game, bagging 21 points. 4TR Esports, Madkings, and Genesis achieved 14, 13, and 11 points, respectively. Likitha grabbed 10 points.

Match 67 - Sanhok

Los Hermanos won their third Chicken Dinner of the BGMS with 17 points. TWOB impressed with their performances and scored 17 points. Revenant XSpark acquired 12 points. Team Soul and Victores Sumus achieved 11 points each.

Match 68 - Erangel

NoNx performed decently in the last game of the day and secured 34 points. It was their fourth Chicken Dinner of BGMS 2025. Team Soul added 12 points to their tally. Meta Ninza accumulated 10 points. True Rippers and Aryan got nine and eight points, respectively.

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
