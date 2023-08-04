BGMS Season 2 Launch Week: Groups, schedule, and where to watch 

The BGMS Season 2 kicks off tonight at 9:30 PM with 24 teams battling it out in the Launch Week, the opening round of the League Stage. Nodwin Gaming has revealed the names of the teams in the three groups for this round. It will run across three days from August 4 to 6. Each day boasts three matches there,this also means that each group will play two matches daily.

The Launch Week will be vital for each squad as the points collected during this three-day battle will be included in the overall leaderboard of the League Stage. Apart from this, based of the scoreboard, these 24 teams will also be seeded into three groups for the League Week 1 and 2.

BGMS Season 2 Launch Week's groups

Check out the groups for Launch Week of #BGMS Season 2!

Here is the three groups of eight teams each for the Launch Week:

Group A

Gladiators Esports Chemin Esports Global Esports Spy Esports GodLike Esports 8Bit True Rippers Velocity Gaming

Group B

Orangutan TeamXSpark OREsports Blind Esports Lucknow Giants Enigma Gaming Entity Gaming Revenant Esports

Group C

Gods Reign Team SouL Numen Esports Marcos Gaming Team Oneblade WSB Gaming TEAM iNSANE Medal Esports

Where to watch

The Ultimate BGMS Season 2 Experience!

Star Sports 1 and 2 will telecast the BGMS 2023 in English, Hindi, and Tamil. The Rooter app will also broadcast the event live in Hindi language. Here are the names of the casters for this tournament:

Suren Sundaram (Hindi)

Ocean Sharma (Hindi)

Mannu Karki (Hindi)

Amrit Gourav (Hindi)

Varun John (Hindi)

Shivansh Singh (Hindi)

Laksha Singh (Hindi)

Neeraj Sangle (English)

Arka (English)

Prabhakaran P (Tamil)

Vaadhiyaar (Tamil)

Global Esports, the winner of the inaugural edition, has seeded into Group A for the Launch Week. Further, the organization has recently formed a new squad, led by BGMI veteran MAVI. GodLike Esports, who recently recruited Spower, is also placed in the same group.

Orangutan Gaming, who had gabbed third place in the BGMS 2022, is placed Group B. Blind Esports, who has signed the defending champion lineup, is also seeded into this group. Fan-favourite Team Soul, led by Omega, is in the Group C.

#BGMS2023 #ChangetheGame

All these BGMI teams will aim to collect a good number of points during this round. Nodwin Gaming has applied a 15-point scoring system in the entire event. Each elimination in the first circle will be awarded two points. A huge prize of ₹2.1 crore has been allocated for the BGMS Season 2. The winning team will be awarded ₹1 crore in prize money.