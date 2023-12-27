Bihar State BGMI Esports Open Championship 2023 Grand Finals: All qualified teams, schedule, venue, and more

The initial stage of the Bihar State BGMI Esports Open Championship 2023 has concluded, with the 16 top teams securing their positions in the Grand Finals. For the first time, the Bihar government is officially organizing an esports event for four games. The state government took the initiative after noticing a growth of interest in video games globally over the last few years.

On December 28, 2023, the Grand Finals will be contested at the Patliputra Sports Complex, Kankarbagh, Patna, the capital of Bihar. India’s renowned BGMI athlete, Ammar Destro Khan, has been invited as a guest. He and his teammates have performed impressively in many major tournaments this year.

The open-to-all registration was held from December 7 to 14. The Online Phase took place from December 18 to 22, with several teams from the state competing for a spot in the Grand Finals. After some intense competition, the top 16 teams were chosen for the Finale, where they will contest in five matches.

Participating teams for Bihar State BGMI Esports Open Championship 2023

These are the 16 teams that have made it to the Finale:

D Zenration X VEGAxEsports Shinigami Esports T4M GSG Esports Xforce India Team SSS Blink Esport Metalwings Flex Officials Retired Pros IGodz Synergy Losers Esports Tribal Esports Draken Esports Licifer Esports

Schedule for Grand Finals

The championship will begin at 10:30 am. Ravin Kundu (EMCEE) will then announce the start of the event at 10:40 am. The first game of the BGMI Finale will kick off at 12:00, while the fifth and last match will be played at 5:10 pm.

The prize distribution ceremony of the Bihar State Esports Championship will be held at 6:15 pm. However, officials have not confirmed whether the event will be live-streamed or not.

Here is the match schedule for the BGMI Championship Finals:

Match 1 - 12:00 (noon)

Match 2 - 12:50 pm

Match 3 - 3:30 pm

Match 4 - 4:20 pm

Match 5 - 5:10 pm

BGMI is arguably the most popular battle royale mobile game in India, with millions of players logging in each day. Krafton, the developer and publisher of the title, conducts numerous esports competitions where hundreds of thousands of players compete to showcase their skills and earn exciting prizes.

The Bihar State Esports Open Championship 2023 is expected to boost the esports scene in the state. The top performers of the event will also receive awards from the government officials.