Bihar State Esports BGMI Open Championship 2023: Registration, dates, format, and more

The Bihar State Sports Authority (BSSA) has announced the Bihar State Esports Open Championship, which features four games - Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), Chess, Real Cricket 24, and FIFA 23. The registrations for all these tournaments began on December 7 and will continue until December 14. This is the first time that the Bihar government is hosting an esports tournament following the massive popularity of video games.

The government aims to enhance the esports market in Bihar, helping the youth make their career in this field. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), a beloved battle royale mobile game, has gained an immense fan base in the country over the past few years. Krafton, the publisher of this title, hosts many big tournaments featuring humongous prize pools.

How to register for Bihar State Esports BGMI Open Championship

Here are the following steps to register in the upcoming Bihar State Esports BGMI Open Championship:

Click on this given link to open the registration form. Fill all the asked details like team name, teammates information, in-game name, and more. Upload team logo ( image format must be in png/jpg/jpeg). Upload ID proof of each player of your team (aadhaar card/birth certificate/driver license/school ID/college ID/university ID). Check all your filled details before submitting the registration form.

Important rules for registration

Residents of Bihar having valid residence proof can register.

Students studying in Bihar can register by having valid student ID cards.

Minimum age of player at the time of registration - 16 years as per valid government ID.

Format of BGMI Championship

The competition is scheduled to be played in two distinct stages. The first will be held online from December 16 to 22, where the registered squads from Bihar will fight for a seat in the next stage.

The one-day Grand Finals is scheduled for December 28 at the Patliputra Sports Complex, Kankarbagh, Patna. The Championship Finale of the Chess, Real Cricket 24, and FIFA 23 games will also be played at the same venue on the same day. The schedule and other details will be announced in the coming days.

This event will help BGMI gain huge popularity in Bihar, which has a population of over 13 crores. BSSA Director General Raveendran Sankaran stated that the president of the Olympic association recently announced the inclusion of esports in the upcoming Olympic Games. This year, esports was also included in the Asian Games.