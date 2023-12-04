BMPS 2023 Week 3 Day 1: Teams, map order, and where to watch 

The opening day of the BMPS 2023 League Stage Week 3 is set to be played at 5 pm on December 4. Krafton has divided 96 teams evenly into 12 groups for this week. The first six groups, called Group Blue, will fight on Days 1, 2, and 3, while the remaining six groups will play on Days 4, 5, and 6 of the final week during the League Stage. Each club has five matches left to compete in this phase.

Many teams like Blind, TTE, and Insane are in a comfortable position as they have performed brilliantly over the last two weeks. Many teams had an average outing in their previous matches and will need to produce some great results this week to reach the Finale.

BMPS League Stage Week 3 Day 1 teams

Here are the six groups that will contest on the first day:

Group 1

Team OST Vintage Stellar Titans Team FLY FFE Esports Megastars Gaming Team EXC Growing Strong

Group 2

Burnx Officials Team HG Claw Esports MG Gaming Genesis Esports Hydra Officials ASG Esports Lucknow Giants

Group 3

Gods Reign Team OG TWM Gaming Global Esports Team Together Esports Team CK Wind God 1Million Officials

Group 4

Team Mayhem Big Brother UK07 Blind Esports Team V9 Mayur Gaming Team Empire One Power x High Voltage

Group 5

Team HUB Reckoning Esports Entity Gaming Clue Esports RTG Esports 7H Esports ECE Autobotz Esports

Group 6

Galaxy Esports Team Insane MW Medal Esports T7S Nade Esports Hyderabad Hydras Rippers

Day 1 map schedule and where to watch

A total of five matches will be hosted on Day 1 and will be broadcast live on the Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel at 5 pm in English and Hindi. Here are the map rotations for the day:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group 3 vs 5

Match 2 - Miramar - Group 2 vs 3

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 1 vs 6

Match 4 - Vkendi - Group 4 vs 5

Match 5 - Erangel - Group 4 vs 6

After the conclusion of Week 2 of the BMPS League, Blind Esports claimed first place with 200 points, including 40 bonus points and 74 eliminations. Team Together Esports (194), Insane (190), and Growing Strong (189) were second, third, and fourth, respectively.

Defending champions Team SouL finished in eighth position with 160 points. Gladiators, the BGIS champions, were ninth with 148 points, while GodLike Esports took the 18th spot with 121 points after 10 games of the BMPS.