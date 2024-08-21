BMPS 2024 Round 1 Blue Group 2 Day 1: Overall standings and summary

Team 8Bit acquired first rank in Blue Group 2 of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 after playing three matches on Day 1. The team had a strong start to the event, posting 60 points and averaging 20 points per match. Silly Esports was second with 41 points and two Chicken Dinners. Global Esports also had a great start, scoring 37 points.

Ignite and VST secured fourth and fifth ranks with 20 and 18 points, respectively. IMPRNT and Genxfm claimed 15 points each on Day 1. 4Merical Esports was eighth with 11 points. Team Z, led by Scoutop, managed to secure only eight points. RDx Girls and A6 took five and three points respectively on Tuesday.

Round 1 of the BMPS 2024 features two sets: Blue and Red. Each set has four groups and 64 teams, who will play 12 matches in this stage. The best 64 will be progressed to the next round. Groups 1 and 2 took part in their three matches on Day 1.

Trending

Blue Group 2 results of BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1

Team 8Bit - 60 points Silly Esports - 41 points Global Esports - 37 points Ignite - 20 points VST - 18 points IMPRNT - 15 points Genxfm - 15 points 4Merical Esports - 11 points Ghuso Esports - 9 points Team Z - 8 points HeatBeasts - 8 points RVNC - 7 points Twisted Soul - 6 points Rudransh Esports - 6 points RDx Girls - 5 points A6 - 3 points

Match 1 - Vikendi

Silly Esports came out victorious in their first encounter of the BMPS 2024 with 19 points. Team 8Bit had an aggressive start, scoring 17 points. VST and Genxfm clinched nine points each, while Global Esports and HeatBeasts took eight points each. Popular clubs Team Z and 4Merical Esports grabbed only one point each.

Match 2 - Miramar

Team 8Bit continued their aggressive play and won their second match of the BMPS with 24 points. Global Esports obtained 15 points after a decent performance. IMPRNT added 12 points to their table, while VST got eight points. A6, Team Z, 4Merical, and Genxfm claimed three points each.

Match 3 - Erangel

Silly Esports clinched their second Chicken Dinner of the BMPS 2024 with 21 points. Team 8Bit had another brilliant game, securing 19 points. Global Esports achieved 14 points, while Ignite picked up 10 points. 4Merical and Team Z registered seven and four points, respectively

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback