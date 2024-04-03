Global Esports wins Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open 2024

Global Esports emerged victorious in the Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open 2024 after demonstrating their consistency in the Grand Finals. The renowned club garnered a total of 212 points, adorned with five Chicken Dinners and 131 finishes. The squad, led by veteran Mavi, found their momentum by winning this tournament just ahead of the upcoming BGIS event. The team was awarded the first prize of ₹5 lakh.

NinjaBoi from Global Esports has been awarded the MVP award of ₹10K for his astonishing individual performances. He picked up 56 eliminations in 24 games at an FPM ratio of 2.33. Under the leadership of Mavi, he has displayed his strength and masterclass in the past few months.

Team Soul earned the runner-up position with 203 points and four Chicken Dinners. The fan-favorite team was impressive in the competition, but, unfortunately, missed out on winning the competition by a narrow margin of 10 points. They walked away with ₹2.5 lakh in prize money. Their players Nakul and Manya claimed 34 and 32 eliminations, respectively.

Overall standings of Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open 2024 Grand Finals

Each finalist contested in 18 matches in the Grand Finals. Here is the overall scoreboard:

Global Esports - 212 points Team Soul - 203 points Team XSpark - 177 points Gods Reign - 169 points Revenant - 158 points Orangutan - 150 points Team Forever - 139 points Genesis Esports - 124 points Inferno Squad - 124 points WSB Gaming - 117 points Entity Gaming - 115 points K9 Esports - 112 points Team Tamilas - 99 points Blind Esports - 98 points Team 8Bit - 91 points Bot Army - 76 points

Team XSpark, led by BGMI pro Shadow, achieved third rank with 177 points, including 116 kills. The lineup clinched three Chicken Dinners and captured a podium spot and took home a cash prize of ₹1 lakh.

Gods Reign and Revenant grabbed fourth and fifth ranks with 169 and 158 points and were awarded ₹50K and ₹30K, respectively, in prize money. Both teams looked quite good in this BGMI tournament.

Orangutan Gaming occupied sixth spot with 150 points and three Chicken Dinners, closely followed by Team Forever. WSB Gaming, who conquered the Skyesports Championship Series 2024, secured 10th position with 117 points in the Mobile Open. Blind Esports and Team 8Bit had horrendous runs in the Finals as they came in 14th and 15th ranks, respectively. Bot Army finished in the last spot with 76 points.