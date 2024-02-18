ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024: Winners, prize money distribution, MVP, overall standings, and more

The ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 wrapped up on February 18, with Entity Gaming becoming the undisputed champions. This renowned organization took home a cash prize of ₹28,17,500. The team amassed 189 points from 18 matches in the LAN Finals. Moreover, Saumraj-led squad acquired 87 finishes and two Chicken Dinners. Gamlaboy from the squad clinched 33 kills.

Team Soul managed to get the second spot with 171 points despite not winning any Chicken Dinners. This fan-favorite squad was awarded ₹11,97,500 in prize money. The Manya-led lineup displayed stunning performances throughout the BGMI Pro Series Grand Finals.

Chemin Esports attracted everyone's eyes with their splendid gameplay and came third place on the overall table. This side secured 170 points, including 74 eliminations. The squad took home a cash prize of ₹7,85,000.

Carnival Gaming, the former Team Soul lineup, came fourth with 169 points. The Omega-led experienced squad registered 73 frags and two Chicken Dinners. Their mesmerizing performance in the last game helped them finish in the top five.

Prize pool distribution of ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024

The ESL event boasted an enormous prize pool of ₹1 crore. Here is how that money was distributed:

Entity Gaming - ₹28,17,500 Team Soul - ₹11,97,500 Chemin Esports - ₹7,85,000 Carnival Gaming - ₹6,32,500 Orangutan Gaming - ₹6,17,500 Revenant Esports - ₹₹5,60,000 OREsports - ₹5,22,500 Team Forever - ₹3,97,500 Global Esports - ₹4,27,500 Blind Esports - ₹3,85,000 Team iFlicks - ₹5,57,500 Hydra Official - ₹2,32,500 WSB Gaming - ₹2,12,500 Gods Reign - ₹2,30,000 Gujarat Tigers - ₹1,52,500 GENXFM Esports - ₹1,07,500

Pro Series prize money distribution (Image via ESL)

AKop from Orangutan Gaming won the MVP award of ₹50,000. His team faced tough challenges on Day 3 of the Grand Finals and slipped to the fifth spot in the overall rankings. They'd seen a spectacular start to the Finals but unfortunately faltered in their last few matches.

BGMI team Revenant Esports came sixth with 159 points, including 74 kills. OR Esports secured the seventh spot with 156 points. Team Forever, led by Owais, impressed everyone with their outstanding teamwork. Even though this squad has three inexperienced athletes, they still grabbed the eighth position.

Top four individual performers of Pro Series Finals (Image via ESL)

Global Esports and Blind ranked ninth and tenth, respectively. Team iFlicks claimed the 11th spot and got three Chicken Dinners in their 18 matches. BGMI squad Gods Reign and Gujarat Tigers ended up in the 14th and 15th positions, respectively, after displaying poor performances.