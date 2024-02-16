ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 LAN Finals: Prize pool distribution revealed 

ESL has revealed the prize pool distribution for the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 LAN Finals. The organizer has set a total prize pool of ₹1 crore for this major event. The Finale began on February 16 and is being played at Noida Indoor Stadium, Delhi NCR. The contest will continue till February 18, wherein a total of 18 matches are scheduled to be played.
The ESL Pro Series Finals features the best 16 teams from the Challenge Season, which was held from January 12 to February 4. The event is being broadcast live on YouTube, Facebook, Rooter, and Loco channels of Nodwin and ESL India.
Prize pool distribution of ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 LAN Finals
The winning side of the Pro Series will be awarded ₹25 lakh. The second-best club will take ₹10 lakh. The third and fourth-ranked teams will get ₹4 lakh and ₹3.5 lakh, respectively. The bottom-placed squad will gain ₹25,000.
Here is the position-based prize distribution for the Finals;
- First place - ₹25 lakh
- Second Place - ₹10 lakh
- Third Place - ₹4 lakh
- Fourth Place - ₹3.5 lakh
- Fifth Place - ₹3 lakh
- Sixth Place - ₹2.75 lakh
- Seventh Place - ₹2.50 lakh
- Eighth Place - ₹2.25 lakh
- Ninth Place - ₹2 lakh
- 10th Place - ₹1.75 lakh
- 11th Place - ₹1.50 lakh
- 12th Place - ₹1.25 lakh
- 13th Place - ₹1 lakh
- 14th Place - ₹75,000
- 15th Place - ₹50,000
- 16th Place - ₹25,000
Special prizes
ESL has announced exciting special prizes for the BGMI event. The MVP player will walk away with ₹50,000 in prize money. Each match winner will be given ₹50,000. The winner of the two consecutive matches will be awarded ₹2 lakh. Interestingly, the organization has allocated ₹2,500 for each kill. Here are the special prizes for the Finale;
- MVP - ₹50,000
- Per Chicken Dinner - ₹50,000
- Consecutive two Chicken Dinners - ₹2 lakh
- Per kill - ₹2,500
As of this writing, the first two matches were already wrapped up in the Grand Finals. Orangutan Gaming was the winner of the opening match, while Team IFlick conquered the second encounter.
Several experienced squads are competing at the LAN Finals. Team Soul, led by Manya, also looked in their natural form during the first two matches. OR Esports and Gujarat Tigers have made a strong start to this BGMI contest.