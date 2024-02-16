ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 LAN Finals: Prize pool distribution revealed 

ESL has revealed the prize pool distribution for the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 LAN Finals. The organizer has set a total prize pool of ₹1 crore for this major event. The Finale began on February 16 and is being played at Noida Indoor Stadium, Delhi NCR. The contest will continue till February 18, wherein a total of 18 matches are scheduled to be played.

The ESL Pro Series Finals features the best 16 teams from the Challenge Season, which was held from January 12 to February 4. The event is being broadcast live on YouTube, Facebook, Rooter, and Loco channels of Nodwin and ESL India.

Prize pool distribution of ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 LAN Finals

ESL Snapdragon Pro Series has a total prize of ₹1 crore (Image via ESL)

The winning side of the Pro Series will be awarded ₹25 lakh. The second-best club will take ₹10 lakh. The third and fourth-ranked teams will get ₹4 lakh and ₹3.5 lakh, respectively. The bottom-placed squad will gain ₹25,000.

Here is the position-based prize distribution for the Finals;

First place - ₹25 lakh

Second Place - ₹10 lakh

Third Place - ₹4 lakh

Fourth Place - ₹3.5 lakh

Fifth Place - ₹3 lakh

Sixth Place - ₹2.75 lakh

Seventh Place - ₹2.50 lakh

Eighth Place - ₹2.25 lakh

Ninth Place - ₹2 lakh

10th Place - ₹1.75 lakh

11th Place - ₹1.50 lakh

12th Place - ₹1.25 lakh

13th Place - ₹1 lakh

14th Place - ₹75,000

15th Place - ₹50,000

16th Place - ₹25,000

Special prizes

ESL has announced exciting special prizes for the BGMI event. The MVP player will walk away with ₹50,000 in prize money. Each match winner will be given ₹50,000. The winner of the two consecutive matches will be awarded ₹2 lakh. Interestingly, the organization has allocated ₹2,500 for each kill. Here are the special prizes for the Finale;

MVP - ₹50,000

Per Chicken Dinner - ₹50,000

Consecutive two Chicken Dinners - ₹2 lakh

Per kill - ₹2,500

As of this writing, the first two matches were already wrapped up in the Grand Finals. Orangutan Gaming was the winner of the opening match, while Team IFlick conquered the second encounter.

Several experienced squads are competing at the LAN Finals. Team Soul, led by Manya, also looked in their natural form during the first two matches. OR Esports and Gujarat Tigers have made a strong start to this BGMI contest.