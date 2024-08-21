BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1 Blue Group 2 Day 2: Overall standings and overview 

Silly Esports jumped to first place with 89 points in Blue Group 2 after Day 2 of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1. The team clinched three Chicken Dinners in six matches. Team 8Bit slipped to second with 82 points, including 53 eliminations. Global Esports (53) and Genxfm (41) were third and fourth, respectively.

VST, 4Merical, and Team Z had a good run on Day 2 of the BMPS as they finished sixth, seventh, and ninth with 37, 35, and 25 points, respectively. RDx Girls had another poor day and ended up in 16th with only seven points.

Each group of the Pro Series 2024 Round 1 will take part in only six matches in Week 1. They'll play their remaining six in the second and final week of this initial phase. A total of 128 teams have been seeded equally into two sets—Blue and Red—for this stage. The top 64 from the overall scoreboard will qualify for Round 2.

Trending

Blue Group 2 overall standings after BMPS Round 1 Week 1 Day 2

Group 2 has played all their six matches of the first week of Round 1. Here is the overall points table of the group:

Silly Esports - 89 points Team 8Bit - 82 points Global Esports - 53 points Genxfm Esports - 41 points Ignite Gaming - 39 points VST - 37 points 4Merical Esports - 35 points IMPRNT - 32 points Team Z - 25 points A6 - 23 points RVNC - 18 points RAE - 18 points Ghuso - 17 points Twisted Soul - 10 points HeatBeasts - Nine points RDx Girls - Seven points

Match 1 - Erangel

Genxfm Esports registered a 20-point Chicken Dinner in their first game of BMPS Day 2. Silly Esports continued to impress with their results as they added 17 points to their name. Ignite Gaming also fought well and managed 10 crucial points. 4Merical and Global Esports ensured only four points each. 8Bit was eliminated by Silly Esports in an early fight.

Match 2 - Miramar

Alpha 6 bound back with a 17-point Chicken Dinner after poor performances in their initial four matches. Team 8Bit obtained 11 points, while RVNC, Silly, and 4Merical Esports earned 10 points each. Team Z and Global Esports garnered seven points each.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Silly Esports clinched their third Chicken Dinner of the BMPS Round 1 with 21 points. IMPRNT secured 12 points, including nine kills. VST grabbed 11 points, while 4Merical and 8Bit acquired 10 points each. Genxfm, Team X, and Global Esports took 10 five points each there. Ignite and HeartBeasts were unable to claim any points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback