BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1 Day 8: Teams, map schedule, and how to watch

Day 8 of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1 will take place on August 27. Three matches each for Red Groups 3 and 4 will be hosted on the day. These teams played their initial three matches on August 26. R4W Official secured the first position in Group 3, while Team Bliss claimed first place in Group 4.

Week 1 of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 will conclude with these groups' matches. Once they end, 128 teams will once again be divided into groups for Week 2.

Participating teams on Day 8 of BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week.1

Here are the teams participating on Day 8 of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1:

Group 3

Reckoning Esports Team Insane NiY Esports Honoured Rivalz Karunadu Esports R4W Official WindGod Esports Team Empire Assam Titans Team Cosmic CarpeDiem PSY Rulers R Esports 7 Ocean Esport Team Lolzzz Lagacy Esports

Group 4

Teeam Fatality Team Limra PSY Official RTGxIND New Version Remorseless Error Esports Team Rafn 4Dominator Astrokids Elevate Esports NoNx Esports Team Bliss Team Crow Team Ruthless Gujarat Tigers

Day 8 map schedule and how to watch

Red Group 4 will play the first, second, and third matches of Day 8. Red Group 3 will contest in the fourth, fifth, and sixth fixtures of the day.

Here is the map schedule for Day 8:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group 4 - 3:41 pm

Match 2 - Miramar - Group 4 - 4:25 pm

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 4 - 5:10 pm

Match 4 - Vikendi - Group 3 - 5:55 pm

Match 5 - Miramar - Group 3 - 6:40 pm

Match 6 - Erangel - Group 3 - 7:24 pm

The official YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports will broadcast these matches live.

Day 7 overview

Red Group 3's R4W Official had a strong start to the BMPS as the team finished first with 41 points. Team Insane grabbed second place with 38 points, while WindGod secured the third spot with 28 points.

In Red Group 4, Team Bliss managed to capture the prime spot with 35 points. RTGxIND and Gujarat Tigers finished second and third with 34 and 32 points, respectively.

