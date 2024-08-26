BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1 Red Group 3 Day 7: Overall standings and highlights

R4W Official ensured first place in Red Group 3 after Day 7 of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1. The team scored 41 points after winning two out of their three matches on Monday. Team Insane acquired the second position with 38 points despite not claiming a single Chicken Dinner. WindGod seized the third rank with 28 points courtesy of one Chicken Dinner.

Team Lolzz and CarpeDiem have taken 19 and 18 points, respectively. Reckoning Esports got off to a modest start, collecting 16 points in their initial three matches of the BMPS 2024. Legacy Esports and R Esports posted 14 and 11 points, respectively. Team Comic failed completely as the side didn't accumulate a single point on Day 7.

Red Group 3 will engage in their remaining three matches of Week 1 on Day 8. The first week will also wrap up on August 27.

Red Group 3 overall rankings of BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1

Here is the overall ranking of Red Group 3 after three matches:

R4W Official - 41 points Team Insane - 38 points WindGod - 28 points Honoured Rivalz - 25 points Karunadu - 20 points Team Lolzzz - 19 points CarpeDiem - 18 points Reckoning Esports - 16 points Legacy Esports - 14 points. R Esports - 11 points 7Ocean - 9 points NiY Esports - 8 points Assam Titans - 6 points PSY Rulers - 6 points Empire - 6 points Team Cosmic - 0 points

Match 1 - Erangel

R4W notched up their first battle of the BMPS Round 1 with 20 points. Team Insane too made a great start, scoring 17 important points. Honoured Rivalz grabbed 10 points, while Legacy Esports earned nine points. Reckoning and CarpeDiem managed eight points each.

Match 2 - Miramar

R4W was once again unbeaten in the second consecutive match and sealed a 20-point Chicken Dinner. Honoured Rivalz and Karunadu registered 10 points each. Team Insane, WindGod, and 7Ocean achieved nine points each. Team Lolzzz grabbed only two points during this encounter.

Match 3 - Sanhok

WindGod acquired a 19-point Chicken Dinner in their third encounter of the BMPS Round 1. Team Lolzzz was phenomenal in this battle as they captured 17 crucial points.

Team Insane maintained their rhythm and added 12 points to their tally. R4W Official was knocked out of the match with only one point. Team Cosmic once again failed to earn any points.

