BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1: Overall points table and highlights

Week 1 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2024 Round 1 concluded on August 27. Each of the 128 participants contested in six matches. These teams will once again be divided into groups for Week 2 and will play the rest of their six matches there. The first- to 64th-ranked teams on the overall points table will advance to Round 2.

Silly Esports emerged as table toppers on Week 1 of Round 1 with 89 points and three Chicken Dinners. Carnival Gaming, who recently signed Shogun, ranked second with 82 points and two Chicken Dinners. Team 8Bit finished third with 82 points.

Blind Esports, Team Insane, and Gujarat Tigers secured the fourth, fifth and sixth positions with 74, 72, and 72 points, respectively.

Week 1 overall points table of BMPS 2024 Round 1

First- to 64th ranked teams after Week 1 of the BGMS Pro Series Round 1 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

On Week 1 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2024 Round 1, Team Orangutan, led by Aaru, finished eighth with 67 points.

WSB Gaming, who recently signed BGMI star Omega, came 13th with 60 points and two Chicken Dinners. BGIS 2024 champions Team XSpark, Gods Reign, and RTG also bagged 60 points each.

Team Versatile, Entity Gaming’s former roster, ranked 20th with 52 points. Meanwhile, Team Soul and Global Esports earned 48 points each.

Vasista Esports, led by Shadow, finished 30th with 46 points, followed by Team Dragons and JUX Esports.

While Reckoning Esports racked up 42 points, K9 Squad, who scored 40 points. Medal and GodLike managed 38 points each.

Team VST, which features popular player Snax, bagged 37 points and secured the 49th position. 4Merical Esports, led by BGMI pro Aadi, held 54th place with 35 points.

Meanwhile, Team Tamilas and Revenant Esports collected 33 points each.

65th- to 128th-ranked teams after Round 1 Week 1 (Image via Youtube/Krafton India Esports)

Numen Gaming, who acquired the former Team Forever squad, only registered 27 points and ranked 76th on Week 1 of Round 1. Big Brother Esports placed 83rd with 24 points.

Team Z, led by BGMI veteran Scoutop, only bagged 20 points from their six encounters.

Many teams had disappointing runs on Week 1 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2024 Round 1. Their aim will be to bounce back on Week 2 of Round 1 and claim a spot in the next stage.

