Numen Gaming announces new BGMI roster for BMPS 2024

Neuman Gaming has officially announced the signing of the ex-BGMI roster of Team Forever for the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2024. The lineup consists of veteran players like Ash and Owais. The team has been seeded into Red Group 1 of Round 1 for the first week and will kick off their Pro Series journey on August 24.

Numen Gaming parted ways with their previous BGMI roster on August 10 after disappointing results in the BGIS 2024. The organization has made several lineup changes after entering the scene last year but has not achieved any respectable results yet. They will now have their eyes on a podium finish in the Pro Series with the new team.

Numen Gaming's roster for BMPS 2024

Here is the organization's five-man squad:

Owais Ash Omega Ninjuu Mafia

Ashish "Ash" Bhatnagar recently joined the lineup after a three-year stint with Orangutan Gaming. He played with this squad in the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) Season 3 for Team Forever. However, the roster had a miserable run there and failed to reach the Grand Finals.

Ash has been a part of the esports scene for around six years, during which he competed for organizations like 8Bit, Fnatic, and Orangutan. In 2019, Ash and Owais played together for Fantic and won the PUBG Mobile All Stars India 2019.

Owais started his esports journey with Team Soul in late 2018 and conquered numerous coveted titles, including the PMIS and PMCO. After leaving Team Soul in 2019, he played for two foreign organizations, Fnatic and Galaxy Racer. He then contested for Enigma Gaming, Gods Reign, and Team Forever.

Omega, Ninjuu, and Mafia are rising talents who have played under the leadership of Owais in a few big tournaments. These players will have an excellent opportunity to demonstrate their abilities in the BMPS 2024.

Numen Gaming finished ninth in the previous edition of the Pro Series, despite popular athletes ClutchGod, Shadow, Gill, Shavitar, and Wixxky being part of their lineup.

Numen Gaming will now play in Round 1 of the BMPS 2024, which will feature 128 teams who are battling for 64 spots in Round 2. The one-month-long event kicked off on August 20, 2024, and offers an impressive ₹2 crores in prize money.

