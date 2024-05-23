BGMI stars Ash and Driger leave Orangutan Gaming 

Orangutan Gaming bid farewell to their two prominent BGMI members Ash and Driger on May 22, 2024. The decision was taken right after their team faced elimination from the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024. The Ash-led lineup couldn't qualify for Round 4 of this competition. The club also parted ways with Vedzz, who was the coach for this squad.

Orangutan Gaming recently participated in Round 3 of the BGIS 2024 and claimed fifth position in their group, accumulating only 38 points in six games. There were only three spots for each group to qualify for Round 4. WSB, New Version, and Vasista from their group move to the next round.

The organization posted a long note on its social media page about the separation from Ash, Driger, and Vedzz. The firm wrote;

"Following the event, we came together as a team to reflect and engage in a meaningful discussion. It's never easy to say goodbye to teammates who have been such an integral part of our journey. But, in the spirit of growth and progress, we have mutually decided to part ways with Ash, Driger, and Coach Vedzz. AkOP and Wizzgod will continue to be the backbone of Orangutan's BGMI roster."

AKOP and Wizzgod will continue their journey with Orangutan Gaming. The club also added that some new players will be signed in the roster. They stated;

Looking forward, our goal remains unchanged: to represent India on the global stage. To make this happen, we are shaking things up within our BGMI roster. Change can be uncertain, but it's all part of our journey towards greatness. We will be adding new players to our roster, athletes who share our vision and will help us achieve excellence.

Ash and Driger played for more than three years for Orangutan Gaming. In this period, the club achieved some notable feats but couldn’t win any official BGMI tournaments. Both have been playing for a long time in the scene and are counted among some of the most experienced athletes in the country. Vedzz, a former PUBG PC player, had recently rejoined the firm after working only three months for Gods Reign.

Orangutan Gaming had a mediocre run in the last few months. However, the team ranked fifth in the ESL Snapdragon Pro Series 2024 and sixth in the Skyesports Championship Series and the Skyesports Mobile Open this year. They also won the Upthrust Patriot Cup in January.