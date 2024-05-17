Orangutan Gaming fail to qualify for BGIS 2024 Round 4

Orangutan Gaming once again suffered a major setback and failed to make it to the fourth round of the BGIS 2024. The lineup has been known to struggle in official BGMI tournaments, suffering similar setbacks several times over the years. The Ash-led squad contested in Group 1 of this stage on May 16 and came sixth in the overall standings.

Each group of the BGIS Round 3 has only three spots for the subsequent stage. The top three teams, WSB, New Version, and Vasista Esports, from the first group, have booked their seats in the fourth round of the India Series.

The top 16 teams from the overall scoreboard (all groups) will be selected for the Wildcard Stage. Orangutan Gaming's chances of being on that list are slim, as the team has scored only 38 points in six games.

WSB Gaming were the top performers of Group 1 with 54 points, while New Version finished behind them with 51 points. Vasista Esports accumulated 50 points and occupied third position. RTGxIND and Akrobotz missed the top three by only one and three points, respectively.

Orangutan Gaming's performance in BGIS 2024 Round 3

Overall leaderboard of Round 3 Group 1 (Image via BGMI)

The first clash, held in the Erangel map, was won by New Version. Orangutan Gaming got off to a terrible start to their BGIS, scoring only two points. The club was eliminated by The Chosen 4 near the Mylta’s area.

In the second game, WSB Gaming won the battle following an impressive performance. Orangutan Gaming also did well to collect nine points, including six finishes. The team lost against WSB Gaming in the seventh zone.

Orangutan Gaming also played quite well in the third encounter, earning 16 points. Their players, Wizzgod and Driger, clinched four and three eliminations, respectively. The match was won by ATL Esports, who claimed 19 points.

In the fourth game, Orangutan faltered and lost against Bot Army in the initial circles. The side earned only one point during this battle. RTGxIND were the winners of the match.

Vasista Esports won the fifth match and also defeated Orangutan in the last zone. The Ash-led lineup had a slow game, coming in second position despite having only two eliminations.

In their last encounter, Orangutan stumbled again and added only two points to their name. After the end of six games, the club accumulated only 38 points, which was not enough to take them into the top three of the overall standings.