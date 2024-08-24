BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1 Red Group 1 Day 5: Overall standings and highlights 

Team Soul emerged as table toppers in Red Group 1 of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1 after three matches on August 24. The Manya-led squad scored 34 points, including 22 finishes. Moving on, Hyderabad Hydras held second rank with 31 points, followed by Alibaba Raiders with 29 points, while B2R Esports, Aerobotz, and TWOB added 25, 24, and 20 points to their respective scores after three matches.

Sarkar Gaming and Bot Army had a modest run as they ranked ninth and tenth with 14 and 12 points respectively. However, Team Forever, an experienced squad, picked up only 11 points in three matches and FS Esports grabbed nine points on Day 5.

Blue Groups of the BMPS Round 1 have already played six matches in the first week. Red Groups have started their Pro Series run on August 24. In total, 128 clubs have been invited to fight it out in this initial stage of the tournament, where they are battling for a spot in the next round.

Red Group 1 overall standings after Day 5 of BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1

Team Soul - 34 points Hyderabad Hydras - 31 points Alibaba Raiders - 29 points B2R Esports - 25 points Aerobotz Esports - 24 points TWOB - 20 points Autobotz Esports - 17 points Angry Swan Esports - 16 points Sarkar Gaming - 14 points Bot Army - 12 points Team Forever - 11 points Arrancar Esports - 11 points FS Esports - 9 points Dcent Official - 7 points Hero Gaming - 7 points DoW Esports - 6 points

Match 1 - Erangel

Sarvit helped TWOB win a 19-point Chicken Dinner in their first game of the BMPS 2024 Round 1, while B2R Esports grabbed 16 important points, including 10 finishes. On the other hand, Hyderabad Hydras racked up 12 points and Arrancar Esports picked up eight points. Hero Gaming, Alibaba Raiders, and Soul took six points each.

Match 2 - Sanhok

Alibaba Raiders notched up their second match with 18 points. Team Soul was also impressive, collecting 13 points. Aerobotz managed 10 points, including six kills, while Angry Swan and Sarkar Gaming grabbed eight points each. However, Hero Gaming and TWOB failed to secure any points.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Autobotz Esports somehow managed to win their third encounter of the BMPS Round 1 with 11 points. Team Soul and Hyderabad Hydras also played amazingly, adding 15 and 14 points to their respective names. Meanwhile, Aerobotz Esports posted nine points on the scoreboard.

