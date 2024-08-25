BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1 Red Group 1 Day 6: Overall standings and highlights 

Day 6 of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1 was hosted on August 25, 2024, with Hyderabad Hydras acquiring first place with 68 points in Red Group 1 after six matches. TWOB also seemed to be in good shape and seized the second position with 64 points. Angry Swan Esports obtained the third spot with 51 points, while Team Soul came fourth with 48 points, including 31 eliminations.

Alibaba, Sarkar, and FS Esports scored 37 points each. Autobotz and Aerobotz were also tied at 32 points each. B2B and Numen Gaming collected 31 and 27 points respectively. Bot Army had a below-average run as the squad picked up only 17 points, and Decent followed right behind with 16 points. Hero Gaming and DoW took 12 and 10 points respectively.

Red Group 1 has completed its designated six matches in the first week of BMPS 2024. Teams from the group will participate in their remaining six games of the stage in Week 2. Red Groups 3 and 4 have not played any matches in the event as of yet.

Trending

Red Group 1 overall points table after Day 6 of BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1

Hyderabad Hydras - 68 points TWOB - 64 points Angry Swan - 51 points Team Soul - 48 points Alibaba Raiders - 37 points Sarkar Gaming - 37 points FS Esports - 37 points Autobotz Esports - 32 points Aerobotz - 32 points B2B Esports - 31 points Numen Gaming - 27 points Arrancar Esports - 23 points Bot Army - 17 points Decent - 16 points Hero Gaming - 12 points DoW - 10 points

Match 4 - Vikendi

TWOB grabbed an impressive 22-point Chicken Dinner in their first match of the BMPS Day 6. FS Esports collected 15 points with the help of nine finishes. Angry Swan Esports earned 13 points, including 11 eliminations. Team Soul and Sarkar Gaming garnered nine points each. Hero Gaming, Numen, and Arrancar were eliminated without a single point.

Match 5 - Miramar

Hyderabad Hydras registered a 19-point victory in their fifth battle of the BMPS Round 1. Numen Gaming and TWOB gained 10 important points each. Angry Swan took nine points, while Sarkar Gaming and FS Esports obtained eight points each. Team Soul was eliminated with four points.

Match 6 - Erangel

Hyderabad Hydras achieved a back-to-back Chicken Dinner with 17 points. Angry Swan also showcased a phenomenal performance in this sixth match, scoring 13 points. TWOB and Autobotz added 12 and 11 points to the respective tally. Decent, Sarkar Gaming, and Numen Gaming managed six points each. Team Soul took only one point.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback