BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1 Red Group 3 Day 8: Overall rankings and overview 

Day 8 of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1 came to an end on August 27, 2024. Team Insane came out on the top in Red Group 3 with 72 points and one Chicken Dinner. R4W Official claimed the second position with 63 points and two Chicken Dinners. WindGod, an experienced BGMI roster, was third in the group with 53 points. Team Lolzzz captured the fourth rank with 43 points.

Reckoning Esports displayed a much-needed comeback in their last game of Week 1 and jumped to fifth place with 42 points, followed by Honoured Rivalz. Legacy Esports and Karunadu earned seventh and eighth positions with 38 and 29 points, respectively.

Team Cosmic bounced back on Day 8 of the BMPS after their disastrous performance in their first three matches and took ninth rank with 28 points. CarpeDiem, led by Pukar, held 10th rank with 28 points. Assam Titans and Team Empire secured 23 and 21 points, respectively.

Trending

All groups have played six matches so far, half of their total games in Round 1. All teams will participate in their remaining six matches the next week. After the completion of all 12 matches, the best 64 teams will make it to Round 2.

Red Group 3 overall rankings after BMPS Round 1 Week 1

Team Insane - 72 points R4W Official - 63 points WindGod Esports - 53 points Team Lolzzz - 43 points Reckoning Esports - 42 points Honoured Rivalz - 42 points Legacy Esports - 38 points Karunadu - 29 points Team Cosmic - 28 points CarpeDiem - 28 points Assam Titans - 23 points Team Empire - 21 points NiY Official - 16 points PR - 15 points R Esports - 14 points 7Ocean - 13 points

Match 4 - Vikendi

Team Insane registered their first win in the fourth match of Red Group 3 with 13 points. WindGod too had a good game, scoring 15 points. R4W Official and Assam Titans took 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Match 5 - Miramar

Legacy Esports pulled off a 22-point triumphant after showing an impressive performance. Team Cosmic had a great comeback as they added 21 crucial points to their name. Team Insane clinched 12 points.

Match 6 - Miramar

Reckoning Esports bounced back to their natural form and clinched an 18-point Chicken Dinner in the last match of the BMPS Round 1 Week 1. Team Lolzzz achieved 14 points. Honoured Rivalz and CarpeDiem registered 11 and 10 points, respecyively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback