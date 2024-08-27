BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1 Red Group 4 Day 8: Overall rankings and overview 

Red Group 4 teams have competed in all their six matches of Week 1 of the BMPS 2024 Round 1. Gujarat Tigers, led by ClutchGod, secured first place with 72 points and one Chicken Dinner. Error Esports also performed amazingly throughout their matches and sealed the second spot with 61 points. Team Elevate and RTGxIND accumulated 61 and 60 points, respectively.

Team Bliss had an excellent run in their initial three games but stumbled in the last three encounters on Day 8 and slipped to sixth place with 43 points. Team Fatality and Limra claimed 28 points each. 4Dominator and Remorseless scored only 11 and 10 points to their respective names in Week 1.

These 16 teams from Red Group 4 have only matches left in Round 1. In Week 2, all 128 participating teams will be seen playing their remaining six games of this first stage.

Trending

Red Group 4 overall standings of BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1

Here is the overall leaderboard of Red Group 4 after six matches:

Gujarat Tigers - 72 points Error Esports - 61 points Team Elevate - 61 points RTGxIND - 60 points Astrokids - 44 points Team Bliss - 43 points NONX - 29 points Team Fatality - 28 points Team Limra - 28 points Team Crown- 27 points New Version - 25 points Team RAFN - 14 points Ruthless - 13 points PSY Official - 13 points 4 Dominator - 11 points Remorseless - 10 points

Match 4 - Erangel

Error Esports began the day with a mesmerizing 20-point Chicken Dinner. Astrokids earned 18 points, including 13 kills. Gujarat Tigers garnered 13 points with the help of nine kills. Team Elevate and RTG gained nine points each. Team Crow grabbed five points.

Match 5 - Miramar

Gujarat Tigers clinched a 17-point victory in their second-to-last match of the BMPS Week 1. Team Elevate also delivered brilliant performances and picked up 14 points, including nine eliminations. Team Limra and Ruthless posted 11 points each on the scoreboard. NONX accumulated 10 points with the help of seven kills.

Match 6 - Sanhok

Error Esports won their second Chicken Dinner of the BMPS Round 1 with 19 points. RTG plundered 12 points, while Gujarat Tigers, Team Limra, and NONX racked up 10 points each. Team Elevate kept up their rhythm and added nine points to their tally. Team Crow garnered eight important points in this battle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback