BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1 Red Group 4 Day 8: Overall rankings and overview 

By Gametube
Modified Aug 27, 2024 20:04 IST
Gujarat Tigers dominated in Red Group 4 of BMPS Round 1 Week 1 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports, Instagram/ClutchGod)
Gujarat Tigers dominated in Red Group 4 of BMPS Round 1 Week 1 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports || Instagram/ClutchGod)

Red Group 4 teams have competed in all their six matches of Week 1 of the BMPS 2024 Round 1. Gujarat Tigers, led by ClutchGod, secured first place with 72 points and one Chicken Dinner. Error Esports also performed amazingly throughout their matches and sealed the second spot with 61 points. Team Elevate and RTGxIND accumulated 61 and 60 points, respectively.

Team Bliss had an excellent run in their initial three games but stumbled in the last three encounters on Day 8 and slipped to sixth place with 43 points. Team Fatality and Limra claimed 28 points each. 4Dominator and Remorseless scored only 11 and 10 points to their respective names in Week 1.

These 16 teams from Red Group 4 have only matches left in Round 1. In Week 2, all 128 participating teams will be seen playing their remaining six games of this first stage.

also-read-trending Trending

Red Group 4 overall standings of BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1

youtube-cover

Here is the overall leaderboard of Red Group 4 after six matches:

  1. Gujarat Tigers - 72 points
  2. Error Esports - 61 points
  3. Team Elevate - 61 points
  4. RTGxIND - 60 points
  5. Astrokids - 44 points
  6. Team Bliss - 43 points
  7. NONX - 29 points
  8. Team Fatality - 28 points
  9. Team Limra - 28 points
  10. Team Crown- 27 points
  11. New Version - 25 points
  12. Team RAFN - 14 points
  13. Ruthless - 13 points
  14. PSY Official - 13 points
  15. 4 Dominator - 11 points
  16. Remorseless - 10 points

Match 4 - Erangel

Error Esports began the day with a mesmerizing 20-point Chicken Dinner. Astrokids earned 18 points, including 13 kills. Gujarat Tigers garnered 13 points with the help of nine kills. Team Elevate and RTG gained nine points each. Team Crow grabbed five points.

Match 5 - Miramar

Gujarat Tigers clinched a 17-point victory in their second-to-last match of the BMPS Week 1. Team Elevate also delivered brilliant performances and picked up 14 points, including nine eliminations. Team Limra and Ruthless posted 11 points each on the scoreboard. NONX accumulated 10 points with the help of seven kills.

Match 6 - Sanhok

Error Esports won their second Chicken Dinner of the BMPS Round 1 with 19 points. RTG plundered 12 points, while Gujarat Tigers, Team Limra, and NONX racked up 10 points each. Team Elevate kept up their rhythm and added nine points to their tally. Team Crow garnered eight important points in this battle.

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी