BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2 Blue Set: All four groups and schedule revealed 

The second week of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 begins on August 29, 2024, where all 128 participants will take part in six matches each. These teams have already participated in their initial six matches in Week 1 of this phase. Similar to the first week, these teams have been split into two sets: Blue and Red. Each set features 64 teams, which have been divided equally into four groups of 16.

Krafton has unveiled the teams and groups of Blue Set, which will play their second series of weekly matches from August 29 to September 1. After that, teams from Red Set will compete from September 2 to 5. After the end of Week 2, the top 64 teams from the overall standings of Round 1 will qualify for the next stage.

Blue Set teams and groups for BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2

Here are the four groups of Blue Set for Week 2:

Group 1

Blind Esports WSB Gaming Team XSpark Blind Rippers Reckoning Esports Inferno Squad FS Esports Jubilant Divine Esport No1 Esports Team Crow Big Brother Esports ZEDIxRNB 4 Aggressive Man ASLAAA ESPORTS Heros Gaming LMxLaser

Group 2

Gujarat Tigers Error Esports GlitchxReborn Team Versatile HONOURED RIVALZ IgniteGamin 4Merical Esports Aerobotz Esports Team Cosmic Tribe Hirdmen Assam Titans NXTGEN Gaming Bot Army Esports Team Empire 4Dominator The Night Raiders

Group 3

Orangutan TWOB Team Soul Global Esports GenxFM TMG Revenant Esports Autobotz Esports Inspiration Esports Lcraft Esports UC Gaming Teenager Esports Unify Esports Genesis Esports Twisted Soul Remorseless

Group 4

Carnival Gaming RTGxIND WindGod Team Dragons Team Bliss Team GodLike Sarkar Gaming The Originals NONX Esports SBA Esports Inertia Esports Team Z RVNC Esports R Esports PSY Official Team Snipy

Schedule for Blue Set

Groups 1 and 2 will play on the first two days of the BMPS Week 2, while Groups 3 and 4 will contest on Day 3 and Day 4. Here is the schedule for the Blue Set:

Day 1 - Group 1 and 2 - August 29, 2024

Day 2 - Group 1 and 2 - August 30, 2024

Day 3 - Group 3 and 4 - August 31, 2024

Day 4 - Group 3 and 4 - September 1, 2024

After the conclusion of six matches, Silly Esports has secured first place in the overall standings of the BMPS Round 1 with 89 points. Carnival Gaming has captured the second position with 82 points, followed by Team 8Bit. Blind, Gujarat Tigers, and Orangutan Gaming have collected 74, 72, and 67 points, respectively.

Popular club Team Soul ranked 24th in the overall leaderboard of the BMPS Week 1 with 48 points. Team GodLike ranked 47th with 38 points. Revenant Esports collected 33 points, while Team Z scored only 20 points.

