BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2 Blue Set: All four groups and schedule revealed 

By Gametube
Modified Aug 29, 2024 03:22 IST
Week 2 of BMPS Round 1 kicks off on August 29 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
The second week of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 begins on August 29, 2024, where all 128 participants will take part in six matches each. These teams have already participated in their initial six matches in Week 1 of this phase. Similar to the first week, these teams have been split into two sets: Blue and Red. Each set features 64 teams, which have been divided equally into four groups of 16.

Krafton has unveiled the teams and groups of Blue Set, which will play their second series of weekly matches from August 29 to September 1. After that, teams from Red Set will compete from September 2 to 5. After the end of Week 2, the top 64 teams from the overall standings of Round 1 will qualify for the next stage.

Blue Set teams and groups for BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2

Here are the four groups of Blue Set for Week 2:

Group 1

  1. Blind Esports
  2. WSB Gaming
  3. Team XSpark
  4. Blind Rippers
  5. Reckoning Esports
  6. Inferno Squad
  7. FS Esports
  8. Jubilant Divine Esport
  9. No1 Esports
  10. Team Crow
  11. Big Brother Esports
  12. ZEDIxRNB
  13. 4 Aggressive Man
  14. ASLAAA ESPORTS
  15. Heros Gaming
  16. LMxLaser

Group 2

  1. Gujarat Tigers
  2. Error Esports
  3. GlitchxReborn
  4. Team Versatile
  5. HONOURED RIVALZ
  6. IgniteGamin
  7. 4Merical Esports
  8. Aerobotz Esports
  9. Team Cosmic
  10. Tribe Hirdmen
  11. Assam Titans
  12. NXTGEN Gaming
  13. Bot Army Esports
  14. Team Empire
  15. 4Dominator
  16. The Night Raiders

Group 3

  1. Orangutan
  2. TWOB
  3. Team Soul
  4. Global Esports
  5. GenxFM
  6. TMG
  7. Revenant Esports
  8. Autobotz Esports
  9. Inspiration Esports
  10. Lcraft Esports
  11. UC Gaming
  12. Teenager Esports
  13. Unify Esports
  14. Genesis Esports
  15. Twisted Soul
  16. Remorseless

Group 4

  1. Carnival Gaming
  2. RTGxIND
  3. WindGod
  4. Team Dragons
  5. Team Bliss
  6. Team GodLike
  7. Sarkar Gaming
  8. The Originals
  9. NONX Esports
  10. SBA Esports
  11. Inertia Esports
  12. Team Z
  13. RVNC Esports
  14. R Esports
  15. PSY Official
  16. Team Snipy

Schedule for Blue Set

Groups 1 and 2 will play on the first two days of the BMPS Week 2, while Groups 3 and 4 will contest on Day 3 and Day 4. Here is the schedule for the Blue Set:

  • Day 1 - Group 1 and 2 - August 29, 2024
  • Day 2 - Group 1 and 2 - August 30, 2024
  • Day 3 - Group 3 and 4 - August 31, 2024
  • Day 4 - Group 3 and 4 - September 1, 2024

After the conclusion of six matches, Silly Esports has secured first place in the overall standings of the BMPS Round 1 with 89 points. Carnival Gaming has captured the second position with 82 points, followed by Team 8Bit. Blind, Gujarat Tigers, and Orangutan Gaming have collected 74, 72, and 67 points, respectively.

Popular club Team Soul ranked 24th in the overall leaderboard of the BMPS Week 1 with 48 points. Team GodLike ranked 47th with 38 points. Revenant Esports collected 33 points, while Team Z scored only 20 points.

Edited by Niladri Roy
