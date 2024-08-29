BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2 Day 1: Livestream, teams, and map schedule

Day 1 of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2 takes place on Thursday, August 29, with Blue Groups 1 and 2 set to play three matches each. All the 128 participants of the tournament will play their remaining six Round 1 matches in Week 2. The best 64 teams from this stage will progress to the second round.

Silly Esports currently sits at the top of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1 standings with 89 points. Carnival Gaming, who recently signed Shogun, is ranked second with 82 points, while Team 8Bit is in third place with 82 points.

Participating teams on Day 1 of BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2

Here are the two groups who will participate on Day 1 of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2:

Group 1

Blind Esports WSB Gaming Team XSpark Blind Rippers Reckoning Esports Inferno Squad FS Esports Jubilant Divine Esport No1 Esports Team Crow Big Brother Esports ZEDIxRNB 4 Aggressive Man ASLAAA ESPORTS Heros Gaming LMxLaser

Group 2

Gujarat Tigers Error Esports GlitchxReborn Team Versatile HONOURED RIVALZ IgniteGamin 4Merical Esports Aerobotz Esports Team Cosmic Tribe Hirdmen Assam Titans NXTGEN Gaming Bot Army Esports Team Empire 4Dominator The Night Raiders

Map schedule and how to watch

The first, second, and third matches of the BMPS 2024 Week 2 Day 1 will feature teams from Blue Group 1. The fourth, fifth, and sixth fixtures will feature teams from Blue Group 2.

Here is the map order for the day:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group 1 - 3:41 pm

Match 2 - Miramar - Group 1 - 4:25 pm

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 1 - 5:10 pm

Match 4 - Vikendi - Group 2- 5:55 pm

Match 5 - Miramar - Group 2- 6:40 pm

Match 6 - Erangel - Group 2 - 7:24 pm

Fans can watch all six matches on the Krafton India Esports YouTube channel from 3:30 pm IST onwards in both English and Hindi.

BGIS 2024 champions Team XSpark had a great start to Round 1 of the BMPS 2024. The Shadow-led squad accumulated 52 points in their first six matches. The team is seeded in Blue Group 1 and will play three Week 2 matches on August 29.

Gujarat Tigers has made a comeback in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series after struggling to perform in Season 3 and the BGIS. The Clutchgod-led squad secured 72 points from their six Week 1 matches. The team will be seen playing under Blue Group 2 on Week 2.

