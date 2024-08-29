BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2 Day 1: Livestream, teams, and map schedule

Day 1 of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2 takes place on Thursday, August 29, with Blue Groups 1 and 2 set to play three matches each. All the 128 participants of the tournament will play their remaining six Round 1 matches in Week 2. The best 64 teams from this stage will progress to the second round.
Silly Esports currently sits at the top of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1 standings with 89 points. Carnival Gaming, who recently signed Shogun, is ranked second with 82 points, while Team 8Bit is in third place with 82 points.
Participating teams on Day 1 of BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2
Here are the two groups who will participate on Day 1 of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2:
Group 1
- Blind Esports
- WSB Gaming
- Team XSpark
- Blind Rippers
- Reckoning Esports
- Inferno Squad
- FS Esports
- Jubilant Divine Esport
- No1 Esports
- Team Crow
- Big Brother Esports
- ZEDIxRNB
- 4 Aggressive Man
- ASLAAA ESPORTS
- Heros Gaming
- LMxLaser
Group 2
- Gujarat Tigers
- Error Esports
- GlitchxReborn
- Team Versatile
- HONOURED RIVALZ
- IgniteGamin
- 4Merical Esports
- Aerobotz Esports
- Team Cosmic
- Tribe Hirdmen
- Assam Titans
- NXTGEN Gaming
- Bot Army Esports
- Team Empire
- 4Dominator
- The Night Raiders
Map schedule and how to watch
The first, second, and third matches of the BMPS 2024 Week 2 Day 1 will feature teams from Blue Group 1. The fourth, fifth, and sixth fixtures will feature teams from Blue Group 2.
Here is the map order for the day:
- Match 1 - Erangel - Group 1 - 3:41 pm
- Match 2 - Miramar - Group 1 - 4:25 pm
- Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 1 - 5:10 pm
- Match 4 - Vikendi - Group 2- 5:55 pm
- Match 5 - Miramar - Group 2- 6:40 pm
- Match 6 - Erangel - Group 2 - 7:24 pm
Fans can watch all six matches on the Krafton India Esports YouTube channel from 3:30 pm IST onwards in both English and Hindi.
BGIS 2024 champions Team XSpark had a great start to Round 1 of the BMPS 2024. The Shadow-led squad accumulated 52 points in their first six matches. The team is seeded in Blue Group 1 and will play three Week 2 matches on August 29.
Gujarat Tigers has made a comeback in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series after struggling to perform in Season 3 and the BGIS. The Clutchgod-led squad secured 72 points from their six Week 1 matches. The team will be seen playing under Blue Group 2 on Week 2.