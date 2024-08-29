BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2 Day 1: Livestream, teams, and map schedule

By Gametube
Modified Aug 29, 2024 11:19 IST
Week 2 of BMPS 2024 begins on August 29
Week 2 of BMPS 2024 begins on August 29

Day 1 of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2 takes place on Thursday, August 29, with Blue Groups 1 and 2 set to play three matches each. All the 128 participants of the tournament will play their remaining six Round 1 matches in Week 2. The best 64 teams from this stage will progress to the second round.

Silly Esports currently sits at the top of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1 standings with 89 points. Carnival Gaming, who recently signed Shogun, is ranked second with 82 points, while Team 8Bit is in third place with 82 points.

Participating teams on Day 1 of BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2

Here are the two groups who will participate on Day 1 of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2:

Group 1

  1. Blind Esports
  2. WSB Gaming
  3. Team XSpark
  4. Blind Rippers
  5. Reckoning Esports
  6. Inferno Squad
  7. FS Esports
  8. Jubilant Divine Esport
  9. No1 Esports
  10. Team Crow
  11. Big Brother Esports
  12. ZEDIxRNB
  13. 4 Aggressive Man
  14. ASLAAA ESPORTS
  15. Heros Gaming
  16. LMxLaser

Group 2

  1. Gujarat Tigers
  2. Error Esports
  3. GlitchxReborn
  4. Team Versatile
  5. HONOURED RIVALZ
  6. IgniteGamin
  7. 4Merical Esports
  8. Aerobotz Esports
  9. Team Cosmic
  10. Tribe Hirdmen
  11. Assam Titans
  12. NXTGEN Gaming
  13. Bot Army Esports
  14. Team Empire
  15. 4Dominator
  16. The Night Raiders

Map schedule and how to watch

The first, second, and third matches of the BMPS 2024 Week 2 Day 1 will feature teams from Blue Group 1. The fourth, fifth, and sixth fixtures will feature teams from Blue Group 2.

Here is the map order for the day:

  • Match 1 - Erangel - Group 1 - 3:41 pm
  • Match 2 - Miramar - Group 1 - 4:25 pm
  • Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 1 - 5:10 pm
  • Match 4 - Vikendi - Group 2- 5:55 pm
  • Match 5 - Miramar - Group 2- 6:40 pm
  • Match 6 - Erangel - Group 2 - 7:24 pm
Fans can watch all six matches on the Krafton India Esports YouTube channel from 3:30 pm IST onwards in both English and Hindi.

BGIS 2024 champions Team XSpark had a great start to Round 1 of the BMPS 2024. The Shadow-led squad accumulated 52 points in their first six matches. The team is seeded in Blue Group 1 and will play three Week 2 matches on August 29.

Gujarat Tigers has made a comeback in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series after struggling to perform in Season 3 and the BGIS. The Clutchgod-led squad secured 72 points from their six Week 1 matches. The team will be seen playing under Blue Group 2 on Week 2.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
