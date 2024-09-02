BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2 Day 5: Overall standings and highlights 

Red Group 1 and 2 played three matches on Day 5 of BMPS Week 2 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Day 5 of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2 was held on Monday, September 2. Red Group 1 and 2 competed separately in their three matches. Both groups will play their remaining three games of the second week on September 3. In this first stage of the tournament, 128 clubs are competing in a total of 12 matches over two weeks for 64 spots in the second round.

Round 1 of the BMPS 2024 kicked off on August 20 and will end on September 5. The teams are battling each other in this BGMI tournament for a share of the ₹2 crore prize pool.

Overall standings of Red Group 1 and 2 after Day 5 of BMPS Round 1 Week 2

Here are the overall rankings:

Red Group 1

  1. Vasista Esports - 39 points
  2. Medal Esports - 35 points
  3. Team Captain - 33 points
  4. LOC Esports - 30 points
  5. Gods Reign - 26 points
  6. Dcent Official - 17 points
  7. HAIL - 16 points
  8. Hyper Rush - 13 points
  9. Version 9 - 13 points
  10. Team 8Bit - 12 points
  11. Team LOLzzz - 11 points
  12. BOLT Esports - 8 points
  13. B2R Esports - 7 points
  14. Team Fatality - 6 points
  15. 7Ocean - 3 points
  16. Rudransh Esports - 1 point

Red Group 2

  1. Legacy Esports - 33 points
  2. Numen Gaming - 30 points
  3. Galactic Wolves - 28 points
  4. Team Insane - 26 points
  5. Team Limra - 25 points
  6. Eye4Eye- 23 points
  7. 4Misfits Esports - 19 points
  8. Angry Swain - 14 points
  9. Team Dragons -14 points
  10. RIP Mizo - 12 points
  11. PSY Rulers - 10 points
  12. Alpha 6 - 10 points
  13. RDx Girls - 9 points
  14. 4King Esports - 6 points
  15. Team Elevate - 5 points
  16. 4Cartoons - 2 points

In Red Group 1 of BMPS Week 2, Vasista Esports topped the overall leaderboard with 39 points and one Chicken Dinner in their three matches. Medal Esports, led by Paradox, came in second place with 35 points. Meanwhile, Team Captain collected 33 points to end in third position. LOC and Gods Reign scored 30 and 26 points, respectively.

Team 8Bit, who had a great run in BMPS Week 1, were challenged on Day 5, bagging only 12 points in three matches. However, the team will make it to the next round of the event. Team Lolzzz also struggled, scoring 11 points.

In Red Group 2, Legacy Esports performed well to occupy first place with 33 points despite not winning any matches. Numen Gaming and Galactic Wolves were second and third with 30 and 28 points, respectively. Team Insane, who had a thumping run in Week 1, garnered 26 points in their three encounters of BMPS Week 2.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
