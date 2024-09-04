BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2 Day 6: Overall standings and highlights 

Day 6 of BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2 was organised on September 3. Red Group 1 and 2 participated in their last three matches of the stage. Teams from these groups competed in all six matches across the past two days. Red Groups 3 and 4 will now begin their campaign for Week 2 and battle in their respective six games in the next two days. Round 1 will wrap up on September 5, 2024.
98 out of the total 128 participating teams have played all 12 matches in this stage. The top 64 performing squads from Round 1 will progress to the next stage of BMPS 2024. 37 teams have already been eliminated so far from the tournament as they were unable to finish in the top 64.
Red Group 1 and 2 overall standings of BMPS Round 1 Week 2
Here is the overall points table:
Red Group 1
- Vasista Esports - 85 points
- Gods Reign - 72 points
- Team Captain - 47 points
- Medal Esports - 47 points
- LOC Esports - 42 points
- Hyper Rush - 32 points
- Team Lolzzz - 31 points
- Team 8Bit - 31 points
- Version 9 - 26 points
- Hail India - 26 points
- Dcent - 24 points
- Team Fertility - 23 points
- Bolt Esports - 20 points
- Rudransh Esports - 15 points
- B2R Esports - 13 points
- 7Ocean - 6 points
Red Group 2
- Team Insane - 73 points
- Numen Gaming - 54 points
- Team Limra - 53 points
- Angry Swain - 52 points
- Legacy Esports - 44 points
- Eye4Eye - 38 points
- 4King Esports - 37 points
- Galactic Wolves - 35 points
- Alpha 6 - 28 points
- RIP Mizo - 26 points
- Team Dragons - 26 points
- 4Misfits - 23 points
- Team Elevate - 17 points
- PSY Rulers - 10 points
- RDX Girls - 10 points
- 4 Cartoons - 9 points
In Red Group 1, Shadow-led Vasista Esports was the top performer with 85 points and two Chicken Dinners. The experienced lineup delivered magnificent performances throughout its six matches during BMPS Week 2. Gods Reign had another great week, amassing 72 points. Team Captain and Medal Esports earned 47 points each, while Team Lolzzz and 8Bit collected 31 points apiece.
In BMPS Red Group 2, Team Insane was impressive as the team finished first with 73 points and two Chicken Dinners. Numen Gaming accumulated 54 points. Right behind them, Team Limra staged a much-needed comeback in Week 2, securing 53 important points. Angry Swain and Legacy Esports have managed 52 and 44 points, respectively.