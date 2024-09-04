BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2 Day 6: Overall standings and highlights 

By Gametube
Modified Sep 04, 2024 03:50 IST
Day 6 of BMPS Week 2 came to an end on Tuesday (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Day 6 of BMPS Week 2 came to an end on Tuesday (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Day 6 of BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2 was organised on September 3. Red Group 1 and 2 participated in their last three matches of the stage. Teams from these groups competed in all six matches across the past two days. Red Groups 3 and 4 will now begin their campaign for Week 2 and battle in their respective six games in the next two days. Round 1 will wrap up on September 5, 2024.

98 out of the total 128 participating teams have played all 12 matches in this stage. The top 64 performing squads from Round 1 will progress to the next stage of BMPS 2024. 37 teams have already been eliminated so far from the tournament as they were unable to finish in the top 64.

Red Group 1 and 2 overall standings of BMPS Round 1 Week 2

also-read-trending Trending

Here is the overall points table:

Red Group 1

  1. Vasista Esports - 85 points
  2. Gods Reign - 72 points
  3. Team Captain - 47 points
  4. Medal Esports - 47 points
  5. LOC Esports - 42 points
  6. Hyper Rush - 32 points
  7. Team Lolzzz - 31 points
  8. Team 8Bit - 31 points
  9. Version 9 - 26 points
  10. Hail India - 26 points
  11. Dcent - 24 points
  12. Team Fertility - 23 points
  13. Bolt Esports - 20 points
  14. Rudransh Esports - 15 points
  15. B2R Esports - 13 points
  16. 7Ocean - 6 points

Red Group 2

  1. Team Insane - 73 points
  2. Numen Gaming - 54 points
  3. Team Limra - 53 points
  4. Angry Swain - 52 points
  5. Legacy Esports - 44 points
  6. Eye4Eye - 38 points
  7. 4King Esports - 37 points
  8. Galactic Wolves - 35 points
  9. Alpha 6 - 28 points
  10. RIP Mizo - 26 points
  11. Team Dragons - 26 points
  12. 4Misfits - 23 points
  13. Team Elevate - 17 points
  14. PSY Rulers - 10 points
  15. RDX Girls - 10 points
  16. 4 Cartoons - 9 points

In Red Group 1, Shadow-led Vasista Esports was the top performer with 85 points and two Chicken Dinners. The experienced lineup delivered magnificent performances throughout its six matches during BMPS Week 2. Gods Reign had another great week, amassing 72 points. Team Captain and Medal Esports earned 47 points each, while Team Lolzzz and 8Bit collected 31 points apiece.

In BMPS Red Group 2, Team Insane was impressive as the team finished first with 73 points and two Chicken Dinners. Numen Gaming accumulated 54 points. Right behind them, Team Limra staged a much-needed comeback in Week 2, securing 53 important points. Angry Swain and Legacy Esports have managed 52 and 44 points, respectively.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी