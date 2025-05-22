BMPS 2025 Round 1 Day 1: Teams, groups, map rotation, and how to watch

By Gametube
Modified May 22, 2025 10:10 IST
BMPS 2025 Round 1 starts on May 22 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
BMPS 2025 Round 1 starts on May 22 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Day 1 of the BMPS 2025 Round 1 is scheduled for Thursday, May 22. Groups A and B will each play three matches. A total of 96 BGMI teams have been divided into six groups for the first three days of Round 1. After each set of three matches, the teams will be reshuffled into new groups. This stage will span 12 days, with each team competing in 12 matches.

Ad

The top eight in the overall rankings will advance to Semifinals Week 1. Teams ranked ninth to 16th will proceed to Round 3, while those ranked 17th to 80th will qualify for Round 2. The remaining 16 will be eliminated from the event.

Participating teams and groups in BMPS 2025 Round 1

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here are the 96 teams participating in the BMPS 2025 Round 1:

Group A

  1. VXT X iQOO 8Bit
  2. Spiritless Esports
  3. New Version
  4. THMx
  5. iQOO Team Tamilas
  6. Jaguar Esports
  7. Gods Reign OnePlus
  8. Volcano
  9. INTx
  10. Autobotz
  11. Hyderabad Hydras
  12. Genesis
  13. SD
  14. Rivalry
  15. MAF X ZEN
  16. 7Habbit

Group B

  1. Team Forever
  2. Shadow Blitz
  3. NONX
  4. Learn From Past
  5. M4x
  6. QE ACE Esports
  7. JUX Esports
  8. GlitchxReborn
  9. ESGxESN
  10. Hero Extreme GodLike Esports
  11. Fearless 4
  12. GGX
  13. 2OP Official
  14. DOD
  15. ARC
  16. 4Everx

Group C

  1. iQOO Orangutan
  2. Bot Army X 16s
  3. iQOOxTeam Soul
  4. iQOOxRevenant XSpark
  5. TWOB
  6. VST
  7. APE City
  8. 4Merical Esports
  9. SW
  10. ARC
  11. Raven Esports
  12. Akz
  13. Alibaba Raiders
  14. LHS
  15. UC Gaming
  16. GOx

Group D

  1. iQOOxReckoning
  2. FS Esports
  3. H4Kx
  4. Team Insane
  5. DSL
  6. 4Barriers
  7. WindGod
  8. K9 OnePlus
  9. Raka Esports
  10. 4TRx
  11. Universe7
  12. ACEx Esports
  13. TCWxEMZ
  14. Team Zero
  15. DGn
  16. TGL
Ad

Group E

  1. DG
  2. REAU
  3. PNxMedal
  4. Rising Inferno Esports
  5. Vasista Esports
  6. Troy
  7. Team Chenab Valley
  8. DC Esports
  9. MYTx
  10. NCxWW
  11. Money Makerz
  12. Bo7s
  13. Honey Bee
  14. Assam Tiger Esports
  15. True Rippers
  16. Team Aryan

Group F

  1. Genesis Esports
  2. SOAxLEx
  3. TMM
  4. Cincinnati Kids OnePlus
  5. Rider Esports
  6. Eggy
  7. WGAE
  8. Welt
  9. Team Halo
  10. IocSGY
  11. Wyld Fangs
  12. ASRG
  13. MYTH
  14. Team GG
  15. Team Cosmic
  16. Aerobotz

How to watch

Teams in Group A will play the first three matches on BMPS Day 1, while those in Group B will compete in the last three. The livestream of all the action on the first day will commence at 2:30 pm IST on the Krafton India Esports YouTube channel.

Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Here's the map rotation for the day:

  • Match 1 - Erangel - Group A
  • Match 2 - Miramar - Group A
  • Match 3 - Sanhok - Group A
  • Match 4 - Sanhok - Group B
  • Match 5 - Miramar - Group B
  • Match 6 - Erangel - Group B
Ad

Many popular teams, including Team 8Bit, Gods Reign, Team Tamilas, GodLike, and Forever, will be in action on Day 1 of the BMPS 2025.

Team 8Bit just acquired the roster of Team Versatile, the recent winners of the BGIS 2025. However, Spower from the lineup joined GodLike Esports ahead of the BMPS.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications