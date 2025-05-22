BMPS 2025 Round 1 Day 1: Teams, groups, map rotation, and how to watch

Day 1 of the BMPS 2025 Round 1 is scheduled for Thursday, May 22. Groups A and B will each play three matches. A total of 96 BGMI teams have been divided into six groups for the first three days of Round 1. After each set of three matches, the teams will be reshuffled into new groups. This stage will span 12 days, with each team competing in 12 matches.
The top eight in the overall rankings will advance to Semifinals Week 1. Teams ranked ninth to 16th will proceed to Round 3, while those ranked 17th to 80th will qualify for Round 2. The remaining 16 will be eliminated from the event.
Participating teams and groups in BMPS 2025 Round 1
Here are the 96 teams participating in the BMPS 2025 Round 1:
Group A
- VXT X iQOO 8Bit
- Spiritless Esports
- New Version
- THMx
- iQOO Team Tamilas
- Jaguar Esports
- Gods Reign OnePlus
- Volcano
- INTx
- Autobotz
- Hyderabad Hydras
- Genesis
- SD
- Rivalry
- MAF X ZEN
- 7Habbit
Group B
- Team Forever
- Shadow Blitz
- NONX
- Learn From Past
- M4x
- QE ACE Esports
- JUX Esports
- GlitchxReborn
- ESGxESN
- Hero Extreme GodLike Esports
- Fearless 4
- GGX
- 2OP Official
- DOD
- ARC
- 4Everx
Group C
- iQOO Orangutan
- Bot Army X 16s
- iQOOxTeam Soul
- iQOOxRevenant XSpark
- TWOB
- VST
- APE City
- 4Merical Esports
- SW
- ARC
- Raven Esports
- Akz
- Alibaba Raiders
- LHS
- UC Gaming
- GOx
Group D
- iQOOxReckoning
- FS Esports
- H4Kx
- Team Insane
- DSL
- 4Barriers
- WindGod
- K9 OnePlus
- Raka Esports
- 4TRx
- Universe7
- ACEx Esports
- TCWxEMZ
- Team Zero
- DGn
- TGL
Group E
- DG
- REAU
- PNxMedal
- Rising Inferno Esports
- Vasista Esports
- Troy
- Team Chenab Valley
- DC Esports
- MYTx
- NCxWW
- Money Makerz
- Bo7s
- Honey Bee
- Assam Tiger Esports
- True Rippers
- Team Aryan
Group F
- Genesis Esports
- SOAxLEx
- TMM
- Cincinnati Kids OnePlus
- Rider Esports
- Eggy
- WGAE
- Welt
- Team Halo
- IocSGY
- Wyld Fangs
- ASRG
- MYTH
- Team GG
- Team Cosmic
- Aerobotz
How to watch
Teams in Group A will play the first three matches on BMPS Day 1, while those in Group B will compete in the last three. The livestream of all the action on the first day will commence at 2:30 pm IST on the Krafton India Esports YouTube channel.
Here's the map rotation for the day:
- Match 1 - Erangel - Group A
- Match 2 - Miramar - Group A
- Match 3 - Sanhok - Group A
- Match 4 - Sanhok - Group B
- Match 5 - Miramar - Group B
- Match 6 - Erangel - Group B
Many popular teams, including Team 8Bit, Gods Reign, Team Tamilas, GodLike, and Forever, will be in action on Day 1 of the BMPS 2025.
Team 8Bit just acquired the roster of Team Versatile, the recent winners of the BGIS 2025. However, Spower from the lineup joined GodLike Esports ahead of the BMPS.