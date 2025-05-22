BMPS 2025 Round 1 Day 1: Teams, groups, map rotation, and how to watch

Day 1 of the BMPS 2025 Round 1 is scheduled for Thursday, May 22. Groups A and B will each play three matches. A total of 96 BGMI teams have been divided into six groups for the first three days of Round 1. After each set of three matches, the teams will be reshuffled into new groups. This stage will span 12 days, with each team competing in 12 matches.

The top eight in the overall rankings will advance to Semifinals Week 1. Teams ranked ninth to 16th will proceed to Round 3, while those ranked 17th to 80th will qualify for Round 2. The remaining 16 will be eliminated from the event.

Participating teams and groups in BMPS 2025 Round 1

Here are the 96 teams participating in the BMPS 2025 Round 1:

Group A

VXT X iQOO 8Bit Spiritless Esports New Version THMx iQOO Team Tamilas Jaguar Esports Gods Reign OnePlus Volcano INTx Autobotz Hyderabad Hydras Genesis SD Rivalry MAF X ZEN 7Habbit

Group B

Team Forever Shadow Blitz NONX Learn From Past M4x QE ACE Esports JUX Esports GlitchxReborn ESGxESN Hero Extreme GodLike Esports Fearless 4 GGX 2OP Official DOD ARC 4Everx

Group C

iQOO Orangutan Bot Army X 16s iQOOxTeam Soul iQOOxRevenant XSpark TWOB VST APE City 4Merical Esports SW ARC Raven Esports Akz Alibaba Raiders LHS UC Gaming GOx

Group D

iQOOxReckoning FS Esports H4Kx Team Insane DSL 4Barriers WindGod K9 OnePlus Raka Esports 4TRx Universe7 ACEx Esports TCWxEMZ Team Zero DGn TGL

Group E

DG REAU PNxMedal Rising Inferno Esports Vasista Esports Troy Team Chenab Valley DC Esports MYTx NCxWW Money Makerz Bo7s Honey Bee Assam Tiger Esports True Rippers Team Aryan

Group F

Genesis Esports SOAxLEx TMM Cincinnati Kids OnePlus Rider Esports Eggy WGAE Welt Team Halo IocSGY Wyld Fangs ASRG MYTH Team GG Team Cosmic Aerobotz

How to watch

Teams in Group A will play the first three matches on BMPS Day 1, while those in Group B will compete in the last three. The livestream of all the action on the first day will commence at 2:30 pm IST on the Krafton India Esports YouTube channel.

Here's the map rotation for the day:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group A

Match 2 - Miramar - Group A

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group A

Match 4 - Sanhok - Group B

Match 5 - Miramar - Group B

Match 6 - Erangel - Group B

Many popular teams, including Team 8Bit, Gods Reign, Team Tamilas, GodLike, and Forever, will be in action on Day 1 of the BMPS 2025.

Team 8Bit just acquired the roster of Team Versatile, the recent winners of the BGIS 2025. However, Spower from the lineup joined GodLike Esports ahead of the BMPS.

