BMPS 2025 Round 1: Groups, teams, format, dates, and how to watch

Round 1 of the BMPS 2025 is set to unfold from May 22 to June 3, 2025. 96 teams will battle it out in this stage, playing 12 matches each. These teams have been seeded into six groups for the first three days of the round. Every three days, the teams will be reshuffled into six groups. A total of 72 matches will be organized in this initial round.
The top eight teams from the overall points table of the BMPS Round 1 will advance directly to the Semifinals Week 1. Teams placed between 9th and 16th will progress to Round 3. The 17th to 80th ranked teams will move to Round 2, while the 81st to 96th placed teams will be eliminated from the Pro Series 2025.
Participating clubs in BMPS 2025 Round 1
Here are the 96 teams that have been divided into six groups for the first three days of the stage:
Group A
- VXT X iQOO 8Bit
- Spiritless Esports
- New Version
- THMx
- iQOO Team Tamilas
- Jaguar Esports
- Gods Reign OnePlus
- Volcano
- INTx
- Autobotz
- Hyderabad Hydras
- Genesis
- SD
- Rivalry
- MAF X ZEN
- 7Habbit
Group B
- Team Forever
- Shadow Blitz
- NONX
- Learn From Past
- M4x
- QE ACE Esports
- JUX Esports
- GlitchxReborn
- ESGxESN
- Hero Extreme GodLike Esports
- Fearless 4
- GGX
- 2OP Official
- DOD
- ARC
- 4Everx
Group C
- iQOO Orangutan
- Bot Amry X 16s
- iQOOxTeam Soul
- iQOOxRevenant XSpark
- TWOB
- VST
- APE City
- 4Merical Esports
- SW
- ARC
- Raven Esports
- Akz
- Alibaba Raiders
- LHS
- UC Gaming
- GOx
Group D
- iQOOxReckoning
- FS Esports
- H4Kx
- Team Insane
- DSL
- 4Barriers
- WindGod
- K9 OnePlus
- Raka Esports
- 4TRx
- Universe7
- ACEx Esports
- TCWxEMZ
- Team Zero
- DGn
- TGL
Group E
- DG
- REAU
- PNxMedal
- Rising Inferno Esports
- Vasista Esports
- Troy
- Team Chenab Valley
- DC Esports
- MYTx
- NCxWW
- Money Makerz
- Bo7s
- Honey Bee
- Assam Tiger Esports
- True Rippers
- Team Aryan
Group F
- Genesis Esports
- SOAxLEx
- TMM
- Cincinnati Kids OnePlus
- Rider Esports
- Eggy
- WGAE
- Welt
- Team Halo
- IocSGY
- Wyld Fangs
- ASRG
- MYTH
- Team GG
- Team Cosmic
- Aerobotz
How to watch
Each day of the BMPS Round 1 features six matches across three BGMI maps. The official YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports will broadcast these matches live from 4 pm IST.
Many clubs have included new players in their rosters ahead of this Pro Series. Team Soul has signed Goblin and LEGIT, while Team GodLike has added Spower to their crew. 8Bit has acquired Team Versatile, who conquered the BGIS 2025.
Vasista Esports has announced their new lineup comprising Hector, Furry, ScaryyJod, and others. The club recently triumphed at the Skyesports Championship 2025. Team Forever, on the other hand, signed the former squad of Team 8Bit. These clubs will aim to win the BMPS 2025 after making changes in their lineups.