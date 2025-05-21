BMPS 2025 Round 1: Groups, teams, format, dates, and how to watch

Round 1 of the BMPS 2025 is set to unfold from May 22 to June 3, 2025. 96 teams will battle it out in this stage, playing 12 matches each. These teams have been seeded into six groups for the first three days of the round. Every three days, the teams will be reshuffled into six groups. A total of 72 matches will be organized in this initial round.

Ad

The top eight teams from the overall points table of the BMPS Round 1 will advance directly to the Semifinals Week 1. Teams placed between 9th and 16th will progress to Round 3. The 17th to 80th ranked teams will move to Round 2, while the 81st to 96th placed teams will be eliminated from the Pro Series 2025.

Participating clubs in BMPS 2025 Round 1

Ad

Trending

Here are the 96 teams that have been divided into six groups for the first three days of the stage:

Group A

VXT X iQOO 8Bit Spiritless Esports New Version THMx iQOO Team Tamilas Jaguar Esports Gods Reign OnePlus Volcano INTx Autobotz Hyderabad Hydras Genesis SD Rivalry MAF X ZEN 7Habbit

Group B

Team Forever Shadow Blitz NONX Learn From Past M4x QE ACE Esports JUX Esports GlitchxReborn ESGxESN Hero Extreme GodLike Esports Fearless 4 GGX 2OP Official DOD ARC 4Everx

Group C

iQOO Orangutan Bot Amry X 16s iQOOxTeam Soul iQOOxRevenant XSpark TWOB VST APE City 4Merical Esports SW ARC Raven Esports Akz Alibaba Raiders LHS UC Gaming GOx

Group D

Ad

iQOOxReckoning FS Esports H4Kx Team Insane DSL 4Barriers WindGod K9 OnePlus Raka Esports 4TRx Universe7 ACEx Esports TCWxEMZ Team Zero DGn TGL

Group E

DG REAU PNxMedal Rising Inferno Esports Vasista Esports Troy Team Chenab Valley DC Esports MYTx NCxWW Money Makerz Bo7s Honey Bee Assam Tiger Esports True Rippers Team Aryan

Group F

Genesis Esports SOAxLEx TMM Cincinnati Kids OnePlus Rider Esports Eggy WGAE Welt Team Halo IocSGY Wyld Fangs ASRG MYTH Team GG Team Cosmic Aerobotz

How to watch

Each day of the BMPS Round 1 features six matches across three BGMI maps. The official YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports will broadcast these matches live from 4 pm IST.

Ad

Many clubs have included new players in their rosters ahead of this Pro Series. Team Soul has signed Goblin and LEGIT, while Team GodLike has added Spower to their crew. 8Bit has acquired Team Versatile, who conquered the BGIS 2025.

Vasista Esports has announced their new lineup comprising Hector, Furry, ScaryyJod, and others. The club recently triumphed at the Skyesports Championship 2025. Team Forever, on the other hand, signed the former squad of Team 8Bit. These clubs will aim to win the BMPS 2025 after making changes in their lineups.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gametube Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure). Know More