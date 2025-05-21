BMPS 2025 Round 1: Groups, teams, format, dates, and how to watch

By Gametube
Modified May 21, 2025 12:12 IST
BMPS 2025 Round 1 starts on May 22 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
BMPS 2025 Round 1 starts on May 22 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Round 1 of the BMPS 2025 is set to unfold from May 22 to June 3, 2025. 96 teams will battle it out in this stage, playing 12 matches each. These teams have been seeded into six groups for the first three days of the round. Every three days, the teams will be reshuffled into six groups. A total of 72 matches will be organized in this initial round.

The top eight teams from the overall points table of the BMPS Round 1 will advance directly to the Semifinals Week 1. Teams placed between 9th and 16th will progress to Round 3. The 17th to 80th ranked teams will move to Round 2, while the 81st to 96th placed teams will be eliminated from the Pro Series 2025.

Participating clubs in BMPS 2025 Round 1

Here are the 96 teams that have been divided into six groups for the first three days of the stage:

Group A

  1. VXT X iQOO 8Bit
  2. Spiritless Esports
  3. New Version
  4. THMx
  5. iQOO Team Tamilas
  6. Jaguar Esports
  7. Gods Reign OnePlus
  8. Volcano
  9. INTx
  10. Autobotz
  11. Hyderabad Hydras
  12. Genesis
  13. SD
  14. Rivalry
  15. MAF X ZEN
  16. 7Habbit

Group B

  1. Team Forever
  2. Shadow Blitz
  3. NONX
  4. Learn From Past
  5. M4x
  6. QE ACE Esports
  7. JUX Esports
  8. GlitchxReborn
  9. ESGxESN
  10. Hero Extreme GodLike Esports
  11. Fearless 4
  12. GGX
  13. 2OP Official
  14. DOD
  15. ARC
  16. 4Everx

Group C

  1. iQOO Orangutan
  2. Bot Amry X 16s
  3. iQOOxTeam Soul
  4. iQOOxRevenant XSpark
  5. TWOB
  6. VST
  7. APE City
  8. 4Merical Esports
  9. SW
  10. ARC
  11. Raven Esports
  12. Akz
  13. Alibaba Raiders
  14. LHS
  15. UC Gaming
  16. GOx

Group D

  1. iQOOxReckoning
  2. FS Esports
  3. H4Kx
  4. Team Insane
  5. DSL
  6. 4Barriers
  7. WindGod
  8. K9 OnePlus
  9. Raka Esports
  10. 4TRx
  11. Universe7
  12. ACEx Esports
  13. TCWxEMZ
  14. Team Zero
  15. DGn
  16. TGL

Group E

  1. DG
  2. REAU
  3. PNxMedal
  4. Rising Inferno Esports
  5. Vasista Esports
  6. Troy
  7. Team Chenab Valley
  8. DC Esports
  9. MYTx
  10. NCxWW
  11. Money Makerz
  12. Bo7s
  13. Honey Bee
  14. Assam Tiger Esports
  15. True Rippers
  16. Team Aryan

Group F

  1. Genesis Esports
  2. SOAxLEx
  3. TMM
  4. Cincinnati Kids OnePlus
  5. Rider Esports
  6. Eggy
  7. WGAE
  8. Welt
  9. Team Halo
  10. IocSGY
  11. Wyld Fangs
  12. ASRG
  13. MYTH
  14. Team GG
  15. Team Cosmic
  16. Aerobotz

How to watch

Each day of the BMPS Round 1 features six matches across three BGMI maps. The official YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports will broadcast these matches live from 4 pm IST.

Many clubs have included new players in their rosters ahead of this Pro Series. Team Soul has signed Goblin and LEGIT, while Team GodLike has added Spower to their crew. 8Bit has acquired Team Versatile, who conquered the BGIS 2025.

Vasista Esports has announced their new lineup comprising Hector, Furry, ScaryyJod, and others. The club recently triumphed at the Skyesports Championship 2025. Team Forever, on the other hand, signed the former squad of Team 8Bit. These clubs will aim to win the BMPS 2025 after making changes in their lineups.

