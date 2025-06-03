BMPS 2025 Round 1 Day 11: Overall points table and summary 

Day 11 of BMPS 2025 Round 1 wrapped up on June 2, and Orangutan has remained on top after its 12 matches. The Aaru-led powerhouse scored 177 points with the help of 106 eliminations and three Chicken Dinners. The 12th and final day of the stage will be held on June 3, 2025.

Ad

Team Soul jumped to second place in the standings after playing brilliantly on Day 11. The fan-favorite club posted 146 points on the board in its 12 games after scoring 96 eliminations and two Chicken Dinners. TWOB ranked third with 138 points and four Chicken Dinners.

Overall rankings after Day 11 of BMPS 2025 Round 1

Ad

Trending

LEFP finished fourth with 135 points and four Chicken Dinners. K9 Esports, an experienced lineup, occupied fifth rank with 130 points and two Chicken Dinners. Wyld Fangs was sixth with 128 points, including 96 eliminations.

Team GodLike earned seventh position with 113 points and two Chicken Dinners. FS Esports and Gods Reign accumulated 111 points each in their 12 matches. Cincinnati Kids achieved 105 points and secured 10th position in the overall standings.

Team 8Bit, led by Saumraj, secured the 11th rank with 104 points after its nine games. The team will aim to claim a spot in the top eight on Day 12. Vasista and Money Makerz have scored 101 points each in their 12 matches.

Ad

Team Aryan was 14th with 99 points and one Chicken Dinner in its nine encounters. Myth and Raven garnered 98 points each. Hyderabad Hydas and True Rippers have grabbed 97 and 96 points, respectively. Reckoning Esports came 21st with 88 points.

The defending champion, Revenant XSpark, ranked 27th with 75 points and two Chicken Dinners after its 12 matches. The renowned squad had a mediocre run in the stage. Meanwhile, Team Forever has ensured 74 points in its nine matches. The Owais-led lineup will look to improve its ranking on Day 12 of BMPS Round 1.

Ad

Medal, VST, BO7S, and Genesis have accumulated 60 points each. Bot Army has had a disappointing run, scoring only 53 points in its 12 matches. Likitha, SLE, and Troy Tamilan have collected 50 points each.

Team Tamilas, an experienced squad, ranked 63rd with 49 points after its nine matches. The team has struggled in its previous few encounters and will aim to bounce back on Day 12 of BMPS 2025 Round 1.

Alibaba Raiders came 65th with 47 points. 4Barriers, 4Ever, and THM have earned 45 points each. HALO, UC, Akrobotz, DG, MYTX, Genxfm, and Fearless4 were in the bottom 16 after their 12 matches. These seven teams have been eliminated from BMPS 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gametube Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure). Know More