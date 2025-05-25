BMPS 2025 Round 1 Day 4: Overall standings and highlights 

Day 4 of the BMPS 2025 Round 1 was played on May 25. Group A and B took part in their three matches. Most teams from these two groups have played six out of their total 12 matches of this stage. Orangutan Gaming continued their brilliant performances and jumped to the top spot of the overall standings with 90 points and one Chicken Dinner. The Aaru-led squad has secured 54 eliminations.

Despite clinching two Chicken Dinners in their six matches, FS Esports slipped to second rank with 69 points after their average performance on Day 4. Gods Reign, led by Destro, moved up to third position with 59 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Overall points table after Day 4 of BMPS 2025 Round 1

SBA delivered impressive performances on Day 4 and climbed to the fourth spot with 58 points and one Chicken Dinner. Autobotz, Wyld Fangs, and GG were fifth, sixth, and seventh with 55, 51, and 47 points, respectively. None of these three teams won any Chicken Dinners in their initial six matches.

Money Makerz took the eighth spot with 44 points and one Chicken Dinner after their three matches. The ClutchGod-led squad had an outstanding run in their initial three encounters. Team Cosmic and Insane collected 43 points and one Chicken Dinner each.

Team Tamilas improved their performance on Day 4 and jumped to the 14th spot with 40 points, including 22 eliminations. True Rippers and Team Forever grabbed 39 points each in their three matches. DOD has also earned 39 points but has played its six games. K9 Squad, led by Omega, took 38 points in their three matches.

Mafia x Zen faltered on Day 4, with the side slipping to 25th place with 32 points and one Chicken Dinner in the overall standings. SOA X Likitha and ATES have scored 28 points each in their six matches. Revenant XSpark was 32nd in the overall leaderboard with 27 points after their three matches of the BMPS.

Popular teams GodLike and Soul collected 23 points in their respective three matches. Meanwhile, VXTx8Bit and Vasista grabbed 22 points each. Universe7 ranked 59th with 16 points after six matches.

INTx, Genxfm, and Fearless 4 accumulated only six, five, and three points, respectively, in their six matches. These teams will need to perform well in their remaining six matches of Round 1 to reach the next stage of the BMPS event.

