BMPS 2025 Round 1 Day 4: Teams, groups, map rotation, and how to watch

Day 4 of the BMPS 2025 Round 1 is scheduled on Sunday, May 25. After the end of the third day, the 96 participating teams have been reshuffled into six groups. This first stage of the event features 12 matches across 12 days, and FS Esports currently leads the overall points table after three matches.

The top eight teams from the overall rankings will move directly to the BMPS Semifinals Week 1. The 9th to 16th ranked teams will progress to Round 3, while the 17th to 80th placed teams will play in Round 2, and the remaining 16 will be eliminated from this major BGMI event.

Participating BGMI teams on Day 4 of BMPS 2025 Round 1

Here are the two groups that will play on Day 4:

Group A

FS Esports Gods Reign Autobotz Mafia x ZEN DOD Team Aryan Team Insane Shadow Blitz DSL SOAxLikitha Raka Esports Assam Tiger Esports Universe 7 LHS TCWxEMZ Fearless 4

Group B

Orangutan Rising Inferno Esports Team Cosmic WindGod Wyld Fangs GG Esports QE ACE DG 4Merical Esports Team Tamilas GOx MYTH Welt INTx Dragon Esports Genxfm Esports

Map rotation and how to watch

Teams from Group A will engage against each other in the first three matches of the BMPS Day 4. Teams from Group B will fight in the last three games of the day. Fans can enjoy these battles live only on Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel from 3 pm IST onwards.

Here is the map order for Day 4:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group A

Match 2 - Miramar - Group A

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group A

Match 4 - Sanhok - Group B

Match 5 - Miramar - Group B

Match 6 - Erangel - Group B

FS Esports ranked first in the overall scoreboard with 49 points after three matches of the BMPS Round 1. Orangutan and Money Makerz came second and third with 44 and 42 points, respectively. LEFP (42) and Cincinnati Kids (41) were in the top five of the leaderboard.

Fan favourite clubs Revenant XSpark, GodLike, and Soul have collected 27, 23, and 23 points in their initial three matches. Team 8Bit, led by Saumraj, scored 22 points, and Reckoning Esports was 46th in the overall standings with 15 points.

Genesis Esports, an experienced lineup, had a disappointing run in their previous three games as the Shadow-led squad secured only nine points. Medal Esports grabbed only five points. GenXFm and Fearless 4 were the only two teams who failed to score a single point in their first three games of the BMPS.

