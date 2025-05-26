BMPS 2025 Round 1 Day 5: Overall standings and overview

Orangutan remained in the first position with 90 points after Day 5 of the BMPS 2025 Round 1. LEFP moved to second place with 80 points and two Chicken Dinners. The team registered a brilliant win in the sixth and last match of Day 5. FS Esports came third with 69 points. K9 Esports, led by Omega, jumped to fourth rank with 64 points and one Chicken Dinner.

GodLike Esports improved their performance on Day 5 and moved up to the fifth spot with 59 points, including 37 eliminations. The Punk-led lineup won their first Chicken Dinner of the BMPS 2025 on Monday. Gods Reign, who recently signed Neyo, was sixth with 59 points.

Overall scoreboard after Day 5 of BMPS 2025 Round 1

SBA and Eggy have accumulated 58 and 59 points in their respective names. VXTx8Bit also had a decent run on Day 5 as the BGIS 2025 champions moved up to the ninth spot with 56 points. The team has claimed 42 eliminations in their six matches.

Autobotz and Hyderabad Hydras earned 10th and 11th positions with 55 and 54 points, respectively. Money Makerz, led by BGMI star ClutchGod, had a terrible run on Day 5 as the squad slipped to the 13th spot with 52 points. They scored only eight points in their last three matches. Wyld Fangs, led by Sensei, ranked 14th with 51 points.

Volcano too had a poor run on Day 5 as the side fell to 17th spot with 45 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team Cosmic and Insane have garnered 43 points each. QEAC ranked 20th with 42 points.

Cincinnati Kids, led by Juicy, has played only three matches so far and is ranked 21st with 41 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team Tamilas and Inferno have collected 40 points in their six matches, while Raven Esports scored 40 points in three games.

Vasista Esports, led by Hector, had a disappointing run on Day 5. The team held 30th place in the overall standings with 38 points. ESL, 4Ever, Reckoning, and SBZ have scored 34 points each. Medal Esports jumped to the 43rd position with 29 points.

Popular teams Revenant XSpark (27) and Soul (23) have played only three matches in the BMPS Round 1. They will play their next three games on May 27. Genesis Esports has scored only nine matches in their three matches. MYTX and Fearless have participated in their six matches and secured only four and three points, respectively.

