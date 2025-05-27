BMPS 2025 Round 1 Day 6: Livestream, teams, groups, and how to watch

Day 6 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2025 Round 1 will take place on May 27. Group E will play the first three matches of the day, while Group F will compete in the last three. Teams from Groups A, B, C, and D have already played six of their 12 matches in Round 1, whereas teams from Groups E and F have played only three matches so far.

Orangutan Gaming hold the top spot on the overall leaderboard after Day 5 of BMPS Round 1. FS Esports and K9 are in second and third place, respectively. Meanwhile, popular teams such as GodLike, Gods Reign, and VXT X 8Bit remain within the top 10.

Participating BGMI teams in BMPS 2025 Round 1

Here are the teams participating in the BMPS 2025 Round 1:

Group A

FS Esports Gods Reign Autobotz Mafia x ZEN DOD Team Aryan Team Insane Shadow Blitz DSL SOAxLikitha Raka Esports Assam Tiger Esports Universe 7 LHS TCWxEMZ Fearless 4

Group B

Orangutan Rising Inferno Esports Team Cosmic WindGod Wyld Fangs GG Esports QE ACE DG 4Merical Esports Team Tamilas GOx MYTH Welt INTx Dragon Esports Genxfm Esports

Group C

Money Makerz Team Eggy Volcano GlitchxReborn Hyderabad Hydras Vasista Esports Bo7s Reckoning Esports Alibaba Raiders THM 2OP New Version Team Zero Phoenix X Medal APE City Team Halo

Group D

LEFP K9 Squad 4TR ACEx GodLike VXTx 8Bit Bot Army ESGxESN ASRG Akz NCCxWW ARCRED M4x MYTx WGAE 4Everx

Group E

Cincinnati Kids Team Forever TMM TWOB Soul IocSGY RIVALRY DC Esports Aerobotz Rider 4Barrier VST JUX Esports SW Esports TROY UC Esports

Group F

Raven Esports True Rippers Jaguar Revenant XSpark ARC Team Chenab Valley SD NONX HBE Godsgiven Genesis H4Kx TGL REAU 7Habit Spiritless

Schedule and how to watch

All six matches on Day 6 will be broadcast exclusively on Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel at 3 PM IST. The livestream will be available in both Hindi and English.

Here is the schedule for Day 6:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group E - 3 pm IST

Match 2 - Miramar - Group E - 3:40 pm IST

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group E - 4:20 pm IST

Match 4 - Sanhok - Group F - 5:05 pm IST

Match 5 - Miramar - Group F - 5:45 pm IST

Match 6 - Erangel - Group F - 6:25 pm IST

Cincinnati Kids were phenomenal in their first three matches of the BMPS Round 1. Led by Juicy, the team aims to maintain its consistency on Day 6. Team Forever, Raven, and True Rippers also showcased strong performances in their previous three encounters.

Fan favorites Revenant XSpark and Team Soul had relatively average runs in their initial three matches. Along with Genesis Esports, which struggled in their first three games, these teams will look to improve their results on Day 6.

