BMPS 2025 Round 1 Day 6: Livestream, teams, groups, and how to watch

Day 6 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2025 Round 1 will take place on May 27. Group E will play the first three matches of the day, while Group F will compete in the last three. Teams from Groups A, B, C, and D have already played six of their 12 matches in Round 1, whereas teams from Groups E and F have played only three matches so far.
Orangutan Gaming hold the top spot on the overall leaderboard after Day 5 of BMPS Round 1. FS Esports and K9 are in second and third place, respectively. Meanwhile, popular teams such as GodLike, Gods Reign, and VXT X 8Bit remain within the top 10.
Participating BGMI teams in BMPS 2025 Round 1
Here are the teams participating in the BMPS 2025 Round 1:
Group A
- FS Esports
- Gods Reign
- Autobotz
- Mafia x ZEN
- DOD
- Team Aryan
- Team Insane
- Shadow Blitz
- DSL
- SOAxLikitha
- Raka Esports
- Assam Tiger Esports
- Universe 7
- LHS
- TCWxEMZ
- Fearless 4
Group B
- Orangutan
- Rising Inferno Esports
- Team Cosmic
- WindGod
- Wyld Fangs
- GG Esports
- QE ACE
- DG
- 4Merical Esports
- Team Tamilas
- GOx
- MYTH
- Welt
- INTx
- Dragon Esports
- Genxfm Esports
Group C
- Money Makerz
- Team Eggy
- Volcano
- GlitchxReborn
- Hyderabad Hydras
- Vasista Esports
- Bo7s
- Reckoning Esports
- Alibaba Raiders
- THM
- 2OP
- New Version
- Team Zero
- Phoenix X Medal
- APE City
- Team Halo
Group D
- LEFP
- K9 Squad
- 4TR
- ACEx
- GodLike
- VXTx 8Bit
- Bot Army
- ESGxESN
- ASRG
- Akz
- NCCxWW
- ARCRED
- M4x
- MYTx
- WGAE
- 4Everx
Group E
- Cincinnati Kids
- Team Forever
- TMM
- TWOB
- Soul
- IocSGY
- RIVALRY
- DC Esports
- Aerobotz
- Rider
- 4Barrier
- VST
- JUX Esports
- SW Esports
- TROY
- UC Esports
Group F
- Raven Esports
- True Rippers
- Jaguar
- Revenant XSpark
- ARC
- Team Chenab Valley
- SD
- NONX
- HBE
- Godsgiven
- Genesis
- H4Kx
- TGL
- REAU
- 7Habit
- Spiritless
Schedule and how to watch
All six matches on Day 6 will be broadcast exclusively on Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel at 3 PM IST. The livestream will be available in both Hindi and English.
Here is the schedule for Day 6:
- Match 1 - Erangel - Group E - 3 pm IST
- Match 2 - Miramar - Group E - 3:40 pm IST
- Match 3 - Sanhok - Group E - 4:20 pm IST
- Match 4 - Sanhok - Group F - 5:05 pm IST
- Match 5 - Miramar - Group F - 5:45 pm IST
- Match 6 - Erangel - Group F - 6:25 pm IST
Cincinnati Kids were phenomenal in their first three matches of the BMPS Round 1. Led by Juicy, the team aims to maintain its consistency on Day 6. Team Forever, Raven, and True Rippers also showcased strong performances in their previous three encounters.
Fan favorites Revenant XSpark and Team Soul had relatively average runs in their initial three matches. Along with Genesis Esports, which struggled in their first three games, these teams will look to improve their results on Day 6.