BMPS 2025 Round 1 Day 6: Livestream, teams, groups, and how to watch

By Gametube
Modified May 27, 2025 11:11 IST
Day 6 of BMPS Round 1 features Groups E and F (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Day 6 of BMPS Round 1 features Groups E and F (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Day 6 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2025 Round 1 will take place on May 27. Group E will play the first three matches of the day, while Group F will compete in the last three. Teams from Groups A, B, C, and D have already played six of their 12 matches in Round 1, whereas teams from Groups E and F have played only three matches so far.

Orangutan Gaming hold the top spot on the overall leaderboard after Day 5 of BMPS Round 1. FS Esports and K9 are in second and third place, respectively. Meanwhile, popular teams such as GodLike, Gods Reign, and VXT X 8Bit remain within the top 10.

Participating BGMI teams in BMPS 2025 Round 1

Here are the teams participating in the BMPS 2025 Round 1:

Group A

  1. FS Esports
  2. Gods Reign
  3. Autobotz
  4. Mafia x ZEN
  5. DOD
  6. Team Aryan
  7. Team Insane
  8. Shadow Blitz
  9. DSL
  10. SOAxLikitha
  11. Raka Esports
  12. Assam Tiger Esports
  13. Universe 7
  14. LHS
  15. TCWxEMZ
  16. Fearless 4

Group B

  1. Orangutan
  2. Rising Inferno Esports
  3. Team Cosmic
  4. WindGod
  5. Wyld Fangs
  6. GG Esports
  7. QE ACE
  8. DG
  9. 4Merical Esports
  10. Team Tamilas
  11. GOx
  12. MYTH
  13. Welt
  14. INTx
  15. Dragon Esports
  16. Genxfm Esports

Group C

  1. Money Makerz
  2. Team Eggy
  3. Volcano
  4. GlitchxReborn
  5. Hyderabad Hydras
  6. Vasista Esports
  7. Bo7s
  8. Reckoning Esports
  9. Alibaba Raiders
  10. THM
  11. 2OP
  12. New Version
  13. Team Zero
  14. Phoenix X Medal
  15. APE City
  16. Team Halo

Group D

  1. LEFP
  2. K9 Squad
  3. 4TR
  4. ACEx
  5. GodLike
  6. VXTx 8Bit
  7. Bot Army
  8. ESGxESN
  9. ASRG
  10. Akz
  11. NCCxWW
  12. ARCRED
  13. M4x
  14. MYTx
  15. WGAE
  16. 4Everx

Group E

  1. Cincinnati Kids
  2. Team Forever
  3. TMM
  4. TWOB
  5. Soul
  6. IocSGY
  7. RIVALRY
  8. DC Esports
  9. Aerobotz
  10. Rider
  11. 4Barrier
  12. VST
  13. JUX Esports
  14. SW Esports
  15. TROY
  16. UC Esports
Group F

  1. Raven Esports
  2. True Rippers
  3. Jaguar
  4. Revenant XSpark
  5. ARC
  6. Team Chenab Valley
  7. SD
  8. NONX
  9. HBE
  10. Godsgiven
  11. Genesis
  12. H4Kx
  13. TGL
  14. REAU
  15. 7Habit
  16. Spiritless

Schedule and how to watch

All six matches on Day 6 will be broadcast exclusively on Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel at 3 PM IST. The livestream will be available in both Hindi and English.

youtube-cover
Here is the schedule for Day 6:

  • Match 1 - Erangel - Group E - 3 pm IST
  • Match 2 - Miramar - Group E - 3:40 pm IST
  • Match 3 - Sanhok - Group E - 4:20 pm IST
  • Match 4 - Sanhok - Group F - 5:05 pm IST
  • Match 5 - Miramar - Group F - 5:45 pm IST
  • Match 6 - Erangel - Group F - 6:25 pm IST
Cincinnati Kids were phenomenal in their first three matches of the BMPS Round 1. Led by Juicy, the team aims to maintain its consistency on Day 6. Team Forever, Raven, and True Rippers also showcased strong performances in their previous three encounters.

Fan favorites Revenant XSpark and Team Soul had relatively average runs in their initial three matches. Along with Genesis Esports, which struggled in their first three games, these teams will look to improve their results on Day 6.

