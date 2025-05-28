BMPS 2025 Round 1 Day 7: Groups, teams, schedule, and how to watch 

By Gametube
Modified May 28, 2025 12:16 IST
Day 7 of BMPS 2025 will be held on May 28 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Day 7 of BMPS 2025 will be held on May 28, 2025 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Day 7 of the BMPS 2025 Round 1 is planned for May 28, 2025, and teams have been reshuffled into six groups after Day 6 of the stage. Groups A and B will play their next three matches on Wednesday. Each of the 96 participating clubs has contested in six out of their total 12 matches of Round 1. The top 80 teams from the total points table will move to the next stage.

Ad

Orangutan, LEFP, and TWOB are currently in the top three spots after their six matches. Fan favorites GodLike, Soul, 8Bit, and Revenant XSpark have also played well so far. Underdogs like Rivalry, Genxfm, and Fearless figure in the bottom 16 after a poor run.

Participating teams on Day 7 of BMPS 2025 Round 1

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Group A

  1. Orangutan
  2. Team Soul
  3. Team Eggy
  4. Volcano Esports
  5. Jaguar Official
  6. WindGod
  7. Vasista Esports
  8. MafiaxZenin Esports
  9. Alibaba Esports
  10. New Champions
  11. LOC Signify
  12. Royal Aerobotz
  13. Rivalry
  14. Royal Emperor
  15. Universe 7
  16. Fearless 4

Group B

  1. Learn From Past
  2. SBA
  3. VXTx8Bit
  4. Golden Glider Esports
  5. Team H4K
  6. Brotherof7Sisters
  7. JUX
  8. Mastermind Mavericks
  9. ACE Official
  10. Rider Esports
  11. Chenab Valley
  12. Someones Dream
  13. Deadly Gaming
  14. Troy Tamilan
  15. Mysterious 4
  16. Mysterious Esports

How to watch and schedule

Krafton will broadcast all six games of Day 7 live on its Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel from 3 pm IST onwards. Group A will play in the first, second, and third matches, while Group B will compete in the fourth, fifth, and sixth matches of the day.

Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Here is the schedule for Day 7:

  • Match 1 - Erangel - Group A - 3 pm IST
  • Match 2 - Miramar - Group A - 3:40 pm IST
  • Match 3 - Sanhok - Group A - 4:20 pm IST
  • Match 4 - Sanhok - Group B - 5:05 pm IST
  • Match 5 - Miramar - Group B - 5:45 pm IST
  • Match 6 - Erangel - Group B - 6:25 pm IST

After Day 6 of the BMPS Round 1, Orangutan has scored 90 points in their six matches and ranked first in the overall table. Learn from Past finished second with 80 points. Team Soul grabbed the 12th spot with 58 points, while 8Bit held onto the 14th spot with 56 points.

Ad

Rivalry had a disappointing run in their previous six games as they scored only 21 points. Mysterious and Fearless 4 have also struggled in their previous encounters. These clubs will look to bounce back on Day 7 and improve their rankings in the overall scoreboard of the BMPS Round 1.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications