BMPS 2025 Round 1 Day 7: Groups, teams, schedule, and how to watch 

Day 7 of the BMPS 2025 Round 1 is planned for May 28, 2025, and teams have been reshuffled into six groups after Day 6 of the stage. Groups A and B will play their next three matches on Wednesday. Each of the 96 participating clubs has contested in six out of their total 12 matches of Round 1. The top 80 teams from the total points table will move to the next stage.

Orangutan, LEFP, and TWOB are currently in the top three spots after their six matches. Fan favorites GodLike, Soul, 8Bit, and Revenant XSpark have also played well so far. Underdogs like Rivalry, Genxfm, and Fearless figure in the bottom 16 after a poor run.

Participating teams on Day 7 of BMPS 2025 Round 1

Group A

Orangutan Team Soul Team Eggy Volcano Esports Jaguar Official WindGod Vasista Esports MafiaxZenin Esports Alibaba Esports New Champions LOC Signify Royal Aerobotz Rivalry Royal Emperor Universe 7 Fearless 4

Group B

Learn From Past SBA VXTx8Bit Golden Glider Esports Team H4K Brotherof7Sisters JUX Mastermind Mavericks ACE Official Rider Esports Chenab Valley Someones Dream Deadly Gaming Troy Tamilan Mysterious 4 Mysterious Esports

How to watch and schedule

Krafton will broadcast all six games of Day 7 live on its Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel from 3 pm IST onwards. Group A will play in the first, second, and third matches, while Group B will compete in the fourth, fifth, and sixth matches of the day.

Here is the schedule for Day 7:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group A - 3 pm IST

Match 2 - Miramar - Group A - 3:40 pm IST

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group A - 4:20 pm IST

Match 4 - Sanhok - Group B - 5:05 pm IST

Match 5 - Miramar - Group B - 5:45 pm IST

Match 6 - Erangel - Group B - 6:25 pm IST

After Day 6 of the BMPS Round 1, Orangutan has scored 90 points in their six matches and ranked first in the overall table. Learn from Past finished second with 80 points. Team Soul grabbed the 12th spot with 58 points, while 8Bit held onto the 14th spot with 56 points.

Rivalry had a disappointing run in their previous six games as they scored only 21 points. Mysterious and Fearless 4 have also struggled in their previous encounters. These clubs will look to bounce back on Day 7 and improve their rankings in the overall scoreboard of the BMPS Round 1.

