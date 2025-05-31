BMPS 2025 Round 1 Day 9: Livestream, groups, schedule, and how to watch 

By Gametube
Modified May 31, 2025 12:58 IST
Group E and F will play on Day 9 of BMPS 2025 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Day 9 of the BMPS 2025 Round 1 is set to unfold on May 31, 2025. Groups E and F will compete separately in their respective three matches. A total of 96 teams have been seeded equally into six groups for Round 1. Groups A, B, C, and D have already participated in nine of their total 12 matches of the stage in the past eight days.

Orangutan, LEFP, and 8Bit figured in the top three of the points table after Day 8 of the BMPS Round 1. Fan favourites Team Soul and GodLike were in the seventh and eighth positions, respectively. Defending champions Revenant XSpark held 30th spot, after playing six matches so far in the stage.

Participating squads on Day 9 of BMPS 2025 Round 1

Group E

  1. TWOB
  2. OnePlus Gods Reign
  3. ¡QOO REVENANT X SPA
  4. GLITCHXREBORN
  5. Team Cosmic
  6. GSGxArrancar Esports
  7. 16SCORE X BotArmy
  8. Shadow blitz Esports
  9. Tribe Hirdmen
  10. Dragon Claw Esports
  11. WELT ESPORTS
  12. EMZ x TCW OFFICIALS
  13. Godsgiven esports
  14. GODS OMEN
  15. Team Z
  16. GENXFM ESPORTS

Group F

  1. Raven Esports
  2. OnePlus K9 Esports
  3. 4TR Official
  4. Money Makers
  5. Team Ace
  6. ¡QOO TEAM TAMILAS
  7. Team VST
  8. XOTIC SIGNATURE LIKITHA ESPORTS
  9. ASSAM TIGER ESPORTS
  10. SURGE X AIB ESPORTS
  11. Myth Official
  12. 20P Official
  13. SPIRITLESS ESPORTS
  14. ARC KNIGHTS x REDCO
  15. UC Gaming

Schedule and how to watch

Day 9 will kick off at 3 pm IST. Group E will fight in the first three encounters, while Group F will play in the next three matches. Fans can enjoy all these battles live on the YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports in English and Hindi.

Here is the schedule for Day 9 of the BMPS 2025:

  • Match 1 - Erangel - Group E - 3.00 PM IST
  • Match 2 - Miramar - Group E - 3:40 PM IST
  • Match 3 - Sanhok - Group E - 4:20 PM IST
  • Match 4 - Sanhok - Group F - 5:05 PM IST
  • Match 5 - Miramar - Group F - 5:45 PM IST
  • Match 6 - Erangel - Group F - 6:25 PM IST

After completing six matches, Reven and K9 Esports came 19th and 23rd with 65 and 64 points, respectively. Gods Reign, led by Destro, ranked 25th with 59 points and one Chicken Dinner. Revenant XSpark was 30th with 55 points and two Chicken Dinners. These teams will hope to maintain their consistency on Day 9.

Some teams like Genxfm, UC Gaming, Team Z, Spiritless, and so on have played poorly in their previous six matches. These teams will need to improve their results in their upcoming matches to qualify for the next stage, as the bottom 16 will face elimination from the BMPS 2025.

Quick Links

