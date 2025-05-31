BMPS 2025 Round 1 Day 9: Livestream, groups, schedule, and how to watch 

Day 9 of the BMPS 2025 Round 1 is set to unfold on May 31, 2025. Groups E and F will compete separately in their respective three matches. A total of 96 teams have been seeded equally into six groups for Round 1. Groups A, B, C, and D have already participated in nine of their total 12 matches of the stage in the past eight days.

Orangutan, LEFP, and 8Bit figured in the top three of the points table after Day 8 of the BMPS Round 1. Fan favourites Team Soul and GodLike were in the seventh and eighth positions, respectively. Defending champions Revenant XSpark held 30th spot, after playing six matches so far in the stage.

Participating squads on Day 9 of BMPS 2025 Round 1

Group E

TWOB OnePlus Gods Reign ¡QOO REVENANT X SPA GLITCHXREBORN Team Cosmic GSGxArrancar Esports 16SCORE X BotArmy Shadow blitz Esports Tribe Hirdmen Dragon Claw Esports WELT ESPORTS EMZ x TCW OFFICIALS Godsgiven esports GODS OMEN Team Z GENXFM ESPORTS

Group F

Raven Esports OnePlus K9 Esports 4TR Official Money Makers Team Ace ¡QOO TEAM TAMILAS Team VST XOTIC SIGNATURE LIKITHA ESPORTS ASSAM TIGER ESPORTS SURGE X AIB ESPORTS Myth Official 20P Official SPIRITLESS ESPORTS ARC KNIGHTS x REDCO UC Gaming

Schedule and how to watch

Day 9 will kick off at 3 pm IST. Group E will fight in the first three encounters, while Group F will play in the next three matches. Fans can enjoy all these battles live on the YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports in English and Hindi.

Here is the schedule for Day 9 of the BMPS 2025:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group E - 3.00 PM IST

Match 2 - Miramar - Group E - 3:40 PM IST

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group E - 4:20 PM IST

Match 4 - Sanhok - Group F - 5:05 PM IST

Match 5 - Miramar - Group F - 5:45 PM IST

Match 6 - Erangel - Group F - 6:25 PM IST

After completing six matches, Reven and K9 Esports came 19th and 23rd with 65 and 64 points, respectively. Gods Reign, led by Destro, ranked 25th with 59 points and one Chicken Dinner. Revenant XSpark was 30th with 55 points and two Chicken Dinners. These teams will hope to maintain their consistency on Day 9.

Some teams like Genxfm, UC Gaming, Team Z, Spiritless, and so on have played poorly in their previous six matches. These teams will need to improve their results in their upcoming matches to qualify for the next stage, as the bottom 16 will face elimination from the BMPS 2025.

