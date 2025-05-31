BMPS 2025 Round 1 Day 9: Overall points table and summary 

Day 9 of the BMPS 2025 Round 1 has come to a close. Each team has played nine out of their 12 matches. Orangutan ranked first in the overall standings with 132 points. TWOB occupied second place with 126 points and four Chicken Dinners after playing brilliantly on Day 9. LEFP captured third position with 113 points and three Chicken Dinners.

Ad

K9 Squad had a strong run on Day 9 as the Omega-led squad moved up to fourth rank with 105 points and two Chicken Dinners. 8Bit was fifth in the table with 104 points. Team Aryan, Hyderabad Hydras, and True Rippers were sixth, seventh, and eighth with 99, 97, and 96 points, respectively.

All these 96 teams will play their remaining three matches of the BMPS Round 1 in the next three days. The top 80 teams from the overall standings will move to the next stage. The bottom 16 clubs will be knocked out of this ongoing competition.

Ad

Trending

Day 9 overview of BMPS 2025 Round 1

Ad

Raven Esports and Team Soul have scored 91 points each in their nine matches. FS Esports grabbed the 10th position with 85 points and two Chicken Dinners. GodLike, Money Makerz, and Wyld Fangs accumulated 80 points each.

Myth and Cincinnati Kids claimed 15th and 16th positions with 76 and 75 points, respectively. Team Forever stumbled in their previous six matches and slipped to 17th place with 74 points. Shadow Blitz and Team Insane garnered 72 points each.

Revenant XSpark and Vasista Esports grabbed 69 points each. Both experienced teams have had average performances so far in the BMPS Round 1. Reckoning and Gods Reign garnered 68 points each. NONX ranked 25th with 66 points.

Ad

Medal Esports, who recently acquired Phoenix’s roster, came 30th with 60 points and one Chicken Dinner. Autobotz and Jaguar Esports scored 57 and 56 points, respectively.

Ape City, a rising lineup, secured 39th position with 53 points. Team Tamilas stumbled on Day 9 and slipped to 44th place with 49 points. WindGod ranked 48th with 48 points, including 37 eliminations. Inferno and Aerobotz grabbed 47 and 46 points, respectively.

Alibaba Raiders and Genesis Esports were 60th and 61st with 41 and 40 points, respectively, after poor performances in their initial nine games of the BMPS. New Champions, Surge, and DSL scored 29 points each. 7Habit was in the bottom spot of the overall standings with 28 points, including 20 eliminations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gametube Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure). Know More