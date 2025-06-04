BMPS 2025 Round 2: Teams, groups, dates, and format announced

Round 2 of the BMPS 2025 is set to be played from June 5 to 8. A total of 64 teams from Round 1 will fight in the stage. These teams have been divided into four groups each with 16 teams. Each group will contest in six matches. The top 40 teams from the overall standings will advance to Round 3, while the bottom 24 will face elimination from this BGMI competition.

Ad

Round 1 of the BMPS was held from May 22 to June 3. The initial stage featured 96 teams. The top eight teams got a direct spot in the Semifinals Week 1, while the ninth to 16th placed teams received a place in Round 3. The 17th to 80th ranked teams moved to Round 2, while the rest were eliminated from the event.

Participating teams in BMPS 2025 Round 2

Ad

Trending

Here are the 64 teams that have been divided into four groups for Round 2:

Group A

Revenant XSpark Troy Autobotz Assam Tigers Esports H4K Eggy 4Everx Alibaba Raiders 4TRx Rivalry Team Cosmic Diesel Esports NONX Team SW White Walkers Spiritless

Group B

4Merical Esports THMx Welt M4x JUX Aerobotz DC Esports Dragon Esports Shadow Blitz GG Esports WGAE LHS Myth Team Tamilas Honey Bee 2OP Official

Group C

Medal Esports EMZ Rider Esports Raka Esports Raven Esports Genesis Esports ACEx GOx Ape City GlitchxReborn QE ACE Likitha Esports Volcano Jaguar Esports GodsGiven AURE

Group D

Reckoning Esports BO7S GSGxARC SGYx Money Makerz WindGod Bot Army Universe 7 DOD VST Rising Inferno ZENIN Vasista Esports TMM XESN 4BarrierX

Schedule for Round 2

Group A and B will play their six matches on Days 1 and 2 of the BMPS Round 2. Group C and D will play on Days 3 and 4, respectively. These matches will be live-streamed at 3 pm IST on Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel.

Ad

In Round 1, Vasista Esports and Money Makerz missed out on their spot in Round 3 by a small margin. They faltered a bit in a few games. Myth and Raven Esports also looked impressive in their few encounters. These clubs will be some of the top teams to watch out for in the BMPS Round 2.

Ad

Reckoning and Medal had a mediocre run in Round 1. Revenant XSpark, defending champions, failed to perform well in the previous stage. The Shadow-led team will hope to improve their results in Round 2 and qualify for the next stage.

Troy Tamilan and Bot Army also stumbled in Round 1. Universe7, Dragon, and GOx barely made it to Round 2 as they were 78th, 79th, and 80th, respectively, in the overall standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gametube Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure). Know More