BMPS 2025 Round 2: Teams, groups, dates, and format announced

By Gametube
Modified Jun 04, 2025 21:54 IST
BMPS 2025 Round 2 begins on June 5 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
BMPS 2025 Round 2 begins on June 5 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Round 2 of the BMPS 2025 is set to be played from June 5 to 8. A total of 64 teams from Round 1 will fight in the stage. These teams have been divided into four groups each with 16 teams. Each group will contest in six matches. The top 40 teams from the overall standings will advance to Round 3, while the bottom 24 will face elimination from this BGMI competition.

Ad

Round 1 of the BMPS was held from May 22 to June 3. The initial stage featured 96 teams. The top eight teams got a direct spot in the Semifinals Week 1, while the ninth to 16th placed teams received a place in Round 3. The 17th to 80th ranked teams moved to Round 2, while the rest were eliminated from the event.

Participating teams in BMPS 2025 Round 2

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here are the 64 teams that have been divided into four groups for Round 2:

Group A

  1. Revenant XSpark
  2. Troy
  3. Autobotz
  4. Assam Tigers Esports
  5. H4K
  6. Eggy
  7. 4Everx
  8. Alibaba Raiders
  9. 4TRx
  10. Rivalry
  11. Team Cosmic
  12. Diesel Esports
  13. NONX
  14. Team SW
  15. White Walkers
  16. Spiritless

Group B

  1. 4Merical Esports
  2. THMx
  3. Welt
  4. M4x
  5. JUX
  6. Aerobotz
  7. DC Esports
  8. Dragon Esports
  9. Shadow Blitz
  10. GG Esports
  11. WGAE
  12. LHS
  13. Myth
  14. Team Tamilas
  15. Honey Bee
  16. 2OP Official

Group C

  1. Medal Esports
  2. EMZ
  3. Rider Esports
  4. Raka Esports
  5. Raven Esports
  6. Genesis Esports
  7. ACEx
  8. GOx
  9. Ape City
  10. GlitchxReborn
  11. QE ACE
  12. Likitha Esports
  13. Volcano
  14. Jaguar Esports
  15. GodsGiven
  16. AURE

Group D

  1. Reckoning Esports
  2. BO7S
  3. GSGxARC
  4. SGYx
  5. Money Makerz
  6. WindGod
  7. Bot Army
  8. Universe 7
  9. DOD
  10. VST
  11. Rising Inferno
  12. ZENIN
  13. Vasista Esports
  14. TMM
  15. XESN
  16. 4BarrierX

Schedule for Round 2

Group A and B will play their six matches on Days 1 and 2 of the BMPS Round 2. Group C and D will play on Days 3 and 4, respectively. These matches will be live-streamed at 3 pm IST on Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel.

Ad

In Round 1, Vasista Esports and Money Makerz missed out on their spot in Round 3 by a small margin. They faltered a bit in a few games. Myth and Raven Esports also looked impressive in their few encounters. These clubs will be some of the top teams to watch out for in the BMPS Round 2.

Ad

Reckoning and Medal had a mediocre run in Round 1. Revenant XSpark, defending champions, failed to perform well in the previous stage. The Shadow-led team will hope to improve their results in Round 2 and qualify for the next stage.

Troy Tamilan and Bot Army also stumbled in Round 1. Universe7, Dragon, and GOx barely made it to Round 2 as they were 78th, 79th, and 80th, respectively, in the overall standings.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications