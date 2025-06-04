BMPS 2025 Round 2: Teams, groups, dates, and format announced

Round 2 of the BMPS 2025 is set to be played from June 5 to 8. A total of 64 teams from Round 1 will fight in the stage. These teams have been divided into four groups each with 16 teams. Each group will contest in six matches. The top 40 teams from the overall standings will advance to Round 3, while the bottom 24 will face elimination from this BGMI competition.
Round 1 of the BMPS was held from May 22 to June 3. The initial stage featured 96 teams. The top eight teams got a direct spot in the Semifinals Week 1, while the ninth to 16th placed teams received a place in Round 3. The 17th to 80th ranked teams moved to Round 2, while the rest were eliminated from the event.
Participating teams in BMPS 2025 Round 2
Here are the 64 teams that have been divided into four groups for Round 2:
Group A
- Revenant XSpark
- Troy
- Autobotz
- Assam Tigers Esports
- H4K
- Eggy
- 4Everx
- Alibaba Raiders
- 4TRx
- Rivalry
- Team Cosmic
- Diesel Esports
- NONX
- Team SW
- White Walkers
- Spiritless
Group B
- 4Merical Esports
- THMx
- Welt
- M4x
- JUX
- Aerobotz
- DC Esports
- Dragon Esports
- Shadow Blitz
- GG Esports
- WGAE
- LHS
- Myth
- Team Tamilas
- Honey Bee
- 2OP Official
Group C
- Medal Esports
- EMZ
- Rider Esports
- Raka Esports
- Raven Esports
- Genesis Esports
- ACEx
- GOx
- Ape City
- GlitchxReborn
- QE ACE
- Likitha Esports
- Volcano
- Jaguar Esports
- GodsGiven
- AURE
Group D
- Reckoning Esports
- BO7S
- GSGxARC
- SGYx
- Money Makerz
- WindGod
- Bot Army
- Universe 7
- DOD
- VST
- Rising Inferno
- ZENIN
- Vasista Esports
- TMM
- XESN
- 4BarrierX
Schedule for Round 2
Group A and B will play their six matches on Days 1 and 2 of the BMPS Round 2. Group C and D will play on Days 3 and 4, respectively. These matches will be live-streamed at 3 pm IST on Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel.
In Round 1, Vasista Esports and Money Makerz missed out on their spot in Round 3 by a small margin. They faltered a bit in a few games. Myth and Raven Esports also looked impressive in their few encounters. These clubs will be some of the top teams to watch out for in the BMPS Round 2.
Reckoning and Medal had a mediocre run in Round 1. Revenant XSpark, defending champions, failed to perform well in the previous stage. The Shadow-led team will hope to improve their results in Round 2 and qualify for the next stage.
Troy Tamilan and Bot Army also stumbled in Round 1. Universe7, Dragon, and GOx barely made it to Round 2 as they were 78th, 79th, and 80th, respectively, in the overall standings.