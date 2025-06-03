BMPS 2025 Round 1: Overall standings and highlights 

Round 1 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2025 concluded on June 3. The top eight teams advanced directly to the Semifinals Week 1. Clubs ranked ninth to 16th entered Round 3, while the ones placed 17th to 80th qualified for Round 2. The remaining 16 teams were eliminated from Pro Series 2025.

Ad

Orangutan Gaming topped the Round 1 table. The Aaru-led powerhouse scored 177 points in their 12 games, registering three Chicken Dinners and 106 kills. They were the second runner-up of the BGIS 2025 and will now aim to win the BMPS 2025.

Team Soul grabbed second position in Round 1 with 146 points, adorned with two Chicken Dinners and 96 finishes. The club recently added Goblin and LEGIT to the lineup after their disappointing performances in the BGIS 2025.

Overall standings of BMPS 2025 Round 1

Ad

Trending

Hyderabad Hydras achieved third position with 141 points and three Chicken Dinners after their astonishing run on Day 12. TWOB displayed stellar performances throughout their 12 games and earned fourth place with 138 points and four Chicken Dinners.

LEFP and K9 Esports acquired sixth and seventh places with 135 and 130 points, respectively. Wyld Fangs, led by Sensei, ensured seventh position with 128 points and one Chicken Dinner. True Rippers grabbed eighth spot with 123 points and four Chicken Dinners. These eight teams secured their spots in the Semifinals Week 1 of the BMPS 2025.

Ad

Team 8Bit barely missed their spot in the Semifinals Week 1 from Round 1, as they came ninth with 123 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team Aryan claimed 10th rank with 121 points. Team Insane played better in their last three matches and jumped to 11th place with 120 points and two Chicken Dinners.

Team GodLike achieved 12th spot with 113 points. FS Esports and Gods Reign earned 13th and 14th ranks, respectively. Team Forever and Cincinnati Kids scored 105 points each and finished in the top 16.

Ad

Vasista Esports and Money Makerz secured 101 points each. Reckoning was 24th with 88 points. Defending champions Revenant XSpark came 35th with 75 points and two Chicken Dinners. Team Tamilas scored 67 points in their 12 encounters.

The 81st to 96th ranked teams were eliminated from the BMPS 2025. New Version and TGL scored 37 points each and failed to qualify for the next stage. Genxfm and Fearless 4 had a terrible run as they collected only 10 points each in their 12 matches and finished in the bottom two.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gametube Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure). Know More