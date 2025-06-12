BMPS 2025 Round 3: Overall points table and highlights 

Round 3 of the BMPS 2025 ended on June 12. The top 24 teams qualified for the Semifinals Week 1, while the bottom 24 teams were eliminated from the event. Team 8Bit emerged as the top-performing squad in the stage. They scored 97 points with the help of two Chicken Dinners in their eight matches. GodLike grabbed the second spot with 87 points.

Genesis and 4Merical Espots ranked third and fourth with 78 and 77 points, respectively, in the BMPS Round 3. Team Insane, led by Aadi, came ninth with 64 points. Team Forever occupied 13th position with 58 points. Gods Reign and Reckoning ranked 15th and 16th, respectively.

Overall standings of BMPS 2025 Round 3

iQ00 8Bit - 97 points Hero Xtreme GodLike - 87 points Genesis Esports - 78 points 4merical Esports - 77 points NONx Esports - 77 points BO7S - 74 points Eggy - 70 points Jux Esports - 69 points iNSANE Esports - 64 points Rising Inferno Esports - 62 points 2op Official - 60 points Gods Omen - 59 points Team Forever - 58 points Do or Die - 58 points OnePlus Gods Reign - 57 points iQ00 Reckoning - 57 points Team Aryan - 52 points Team Shockwave - 51 points Volcano Esports - 51 points Troy Tamilan Esports - 47 points Alibaba Raiders - 45 points 4TR Official - 45 points Mysterious 4 - 43 points Los Hermanos Esports - 43 points Autobotz Esports - 42 points Aerobotz Esports - 41 points Vasista Esports - 41 points Cincinnati Kids Oneplus - 40 points Medal Esports - 40 points Aero - Wobble Gaming - 39 points Rider Esport - 39 points iQ00 Team Tamilas - 39 points FS eSports - 38 points Xotic - Signature - 34 points Mastermind Mavericks - 33 points Zenin Esports - 30 points Team H4K - 30 points Ape City - 30 points Team Cosmic - 27 points Dragon Claw Esports - 26 points White Walkers - 24 points Jaguar official - 24 points Ace Official - 21 points Dragon Esports - 21 points Golden Glider Esports - 20 points Myth Official - 19 points Shadow Blitz - 15 points Signify Esports - 3 points

Team Aryan played well in their last few encounters and finished 17th with 52 points. Mysterious 4 and LHS collected 43 points each and secured their spots in the BMPS Semifinals Week 1.

Autobotz and Aerobotz missed their spot in the next stage by a narrow margin as they were 25th and 26th with 42 and 41 points, respectively. Vasista Esports, led by Hector, faltered in their last few games and ended up in 27th place with 41 points.

Cincinnati Kids, Medal, and Team Tamilas also failed to qualify for the BMPS Semifinals Week 1. Signify had a disappointing run in the stage as the team was in the bottom spot with only three points.

