BMPS 2025 Round 3: Overall points table and highlights 

By Gametube
Modified Jun 12, 2025 21:40 IST
Team 8Bit finished first in BMPS 2025 Round 3 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Team 8Bit finished first in BMPS 2025 Round 3 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Round 3 of the BMPS 2025 ended on June 12. The top 24 teams qualified for the Semifinals Week 1, while the bottom 24 teams were eliminated from the event. Team 8Bit emerged as the top-performing squad in the stage. They scored 97 points with the help of two Chicken Dinners in their eight matches. GodLike grabbed the second spot with 87 points.

Genesis and 4Merical Espots ranked third and fourth with 78 and 77 points, respectively, in the BMPS Round 3. Team Insane, led by Aadi, came ninth with 64 points. Team Forever occupied 13th position with 58 points. Gods Reign and Reckoning ranked 15th and 16th, respectively.

Overall standings of BMPS 2025 Round 3

Trending
  1. iQ00 8Bit - 97 points
  2. Hero Xtreme GodLike - 87 points
  3. Genesis Esports - 78 points
  4. 4merical Esports - 77 points
  5. NONx Esports - 77 points
  6. BO7S - 74 points
  7. Eggy - 70 points
  8. Jux Esports - 69 points
  9. iNSANE Esports - 64 points
  10. Rising Inferno Esports - 62 points
  11. 2op Official - 60 points
  12. Gods Omen - 59 points
  13. Team Forever - 58 points
  14. Do or Die - 58 points
  15. OnePlus Gods Reign - 57 points
  16. iQ00 Reckoning - 57 points
  17. Team Aryan - 52 points
  18. Team Shockwave - 51 points
  19. Volcano Esports - 51 points
  20. Troy Tamilan Esports - 47 points
  21. Alibaba Raiders - 45 points
  22. 4TR Official - 45 points
  23. Mysterious 4 - 43 points
  24. Los Hermanos Esports - 43 points
  25. Autobotz Esports - 42 points
  26. Aerobotz Esports - 41 points
  27. Vasista Esports - 41 points
  28. Cincinnati Kids Oneplus - 40 points
  29. Medal Esports - 40 points
  30. Aero - Wobble Gaming - 39 points
  31. Rider Esport - 39 points
  32. iQ00 Team Tamilas - 39 points
  33. FS eSports - 38 points
  34. Xotic - Signature - 34 points
  35. Mastermind Mavericks - 33 points
  36. Zenin Esports - 30 points
  37. Team H4K - 30 points
  38. Ape City - 30 points
  39. Team Cosmic - 27 points
  40. Dragon Claw Esports - 26 points
  41. White Walkers - 24 points
  42. Jaguar official - 24 points
  43. Ace Official - 21 points
  44. Dragon Esports - 21 points
  45. Golden Glider Esports - 20 points
  46. Myth Official - 19 points
  47. Shadow Blitz - 15 points
  48. Signify Esports - 3 points
Team Aryan played well in their last few encounters and finished 17th with 52 points. Mysterious 4 and LHS collected 43 points each and secured their spots in the BMPS Semifinals Week 1.

Autobotz and Aerobotz missed their spot in the next stage by a narrow margin as they were 25th and 26th with 42 and 41 points, respectively. Vasista Esports, led by Hector, faltered in their last few games and ended up in 27th place with 41 points.

Cincinnati Kids, Medal, and Team Tamilas also failed to qualify for the BMPS Semifinals Week 1. Signify had a disappointing run in the stage as the team was in the bottom spot with only three points.

