BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 1 Day 1: Overall points table and summary 

Team Eggy grabbed first spot after Day 1 of the BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 1, securing 35 points in their four matches. Hyderabad Hydras captured second place with 33 points and two Chicken Dinners. Orangutan Gaming came third in the table with 33 points, including 23 eliminations. Team 8Bit ranked fourth with 31 points after their three matches.

Team Forever acquired fifth position with 28 points and one Chicken Dinner after their four matches of the BMPS Semifinals Week 1. Inferno and K9 Esports were sixth and seventh with 28 and 27 points, respectively. Reckoning Esports claimed eight points with 27 points and one Chicken Dinner after their two matches.

Day 1 highlights of BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 1

Team Eggy - 35 points Hyderabad Hydras - 33 points Orangutan Gaming - 33 points Team 8Bit - 31 points Team Forever - 28 points Rising Inferno - 28 points K9 Esports - 27 points Reckoning Esports - 27 points LHS - 27 points Genesis Esports - 25 points 2OP Official - 25 points Wyld Fangs - 22 points True Rippers - 18 points Gods Omen - 17 points Team Insane - 17 points Gods Reign - 16 points Team Aryan - 15 points TWOB - 15 points 4Merical Esports - 15 points GodLike - 14 points Alibaba Raiders - 12 points NONX - 11 points Troy Tamilan - 10 points Team Soul - 10 points DO OR DIE - 10 points Learn From Past - 9 points JUX Esports - 7 points Mysterious 4 - 7 points Team Shockwave - 7 points 4TR Official - 2 points BO7S - 2 points Volcano Esports - 1 point

Genesis Esports registered 25 points to their name. The Shadow-led team clinched one Chicken Dinner and nine eliminations in their three encounters on Day 1 of the BMPS Semifinals Week 1. Wyld Fangs was 12th with 22 points, including 18 eliminations.

True Rippers, led by Jelly, came 13th with 18 points. Gods Omen and Team Insane scored 17 points each. Gods Reign ranked 16th with 16 points, including 13 kills. Team Aryan, TWOB, and 4Merical accumulated 15 points each.

GodLike Esports had an average run on Day 1 of the BMPS Semifinals. The lineup managed 14 points in their two matches and finished 20th in the overall standings. Troy, DOD and Team Soul earned 10 points each.

Mysterious 4 struggled on the opening day as the side earned only seven points in their four matches. BO7S and Volcano were in the bottom two of the overall rankings with two and one points, respectively, after their three matches.

