BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 1 Day 1: Overall points table and summary 

By Gametube
Modified Jun 14, 2025 20:36 IST
Day 1 of BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 1 was held on June 14 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Day 1 of BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 1 was held on June 14 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Team Eggy grabbed first spot after Day 1 of the BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 1, securing 35 points in their four matches. Hyderabad Hydras captured second place with 33 points and two Chicken Dinners. Orangutan Gaming came third in the table with 33 points, including 23 eliminations. Team 8Bit ranked fourth with 31 points after their three matches.

Ad

Team Forever acquired fifth position with 28 points and one Chicken Dinner after their four matches of the BMPS Semifinals Week 1. Inferno and K9 Esports were sixth and seventh with 28 and 27 points, respectively. Reckoning Esports claimed eight points with 27 points and one Chicken Dinner after their two matches.

Day 1 highlights of BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 1

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  1. Team Eggy - 35 points
  2. Hyderabad Hydras - 33 points
  3. Orangutan Gaming - 33 points
  4. Team 8Bit - 31 points
  5. Team Forever - 28 points
  6. Rising Inferno - 28 points
  7. K9 Esports - 27 points
  8. Reckoning Esports - 27 points
  9. LHS - 27 points
  10. Genesis Esports - 25 points
  11. 2OP Official - 25 points
  12. Wyld Fangs - 22 points
  13. True Rippers - 18 points
  14. Gods Omen - 17 points
  15. Team Insane - 17 points
  16. Gods Reign - 16 points
  17. Team Aryan - 15 points
  18. TWOB - 15 points
  19. 4Merical Esports - 15 points
  20. GodLike - 14 points
  21. Alibaba Raiders - 12 points
  22. NONX - 11 points
  23. Troy Tamilan - 10 points
  24. Team Soul - 10 points
  25. DO OR DIE - 10 points
  26. Learn From Past - 9 points
  27. JUX Esports - 7 points
  28. Mysterious 4 - 7 points
  29. Team Shockwave - 7 points
  30. 4TR Official - 2 points
  31. BO7S - 2 points
  32. Volcano Esports - 1 point
Ad

Genesis Esports registered 25 points to their name. The Shadow-led team clinched one Chicken Dinner and nine eliminations in their three encounters on Day 1 of the BMPS Semifinals Week 1. Wyld Fangs was 12th with 22 points, including 18 eliminations.

True Rippers, led by Jelly, came 13th with 18 points. Gods Omen and Team Insane scored 17 points each. Gods Reign ranked 16th with 16 points, including 13 kills. Team Aryan, TWOB, and 4Merical accumulated 15 points each.

Ad

GodLike Esports had an average run on Day 1 of the BMPS Semifinals. The lineup managed 14 points in their two matches and finished 20th in the overall standings. Troy, DOD and Team Soul earned 10 points each.

Mysterious 4 struggled on the opening day as the side earned only seven points in their four matches. BO7S and Volcano were in the bottom two of the overall rankings with two and one points, respectively, after their three matches.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications