BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 2 Day 2: Livestream, groups, schedule, and how to watch 

Day 2 of the BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 2 will be played on June 20. The bottom 24 from Week 1 are competing in this stage for eight spots in the Grand Finals. Team Insane finished first in the overall standings after Day 1. Gods Reign and 8Bit ranked second and third, respectively. Meanwhile, some top organizations, like Soul, Orangutan, and GodLike, struggled on the opening day.

The 24 participants have been divided into three groups for BMPS Semifinals Week 2. Each team will play 16 matches over four days in this stage. The top eight on the scoreboard will progress to the Grand Finals.

Participating teams in BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 2

Here are the BGMI teams participating in BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 2:

Group A

Hero Xtreme Godlike iQOO Reckoning Rising Inferno Esports 20P Official 4TR Official Hyderabad Hydras VOLCANO ESPORTS Brotherof7Sisters

Group B

iQOO ORANGUTAN iQOO SOUL Wyld Fangs True Rippers x Infinix OnePlus Gods Reign Jux Esports GODS OMEN 4Merical Esports

Group C

Alibaba Raiders Learn from past Troy Tamilan iQOO8BIT MYSTERIOUS 4 Team Insane Esports DO OR DIE ESPORTS Team Shockwave

Schedule and how to watch

Groups B and C will compete in the first and sixth matches of BMPS Semifinals Week 2 Day 2. Groups A and B will compete in the second and fourth encounters. Groups A and C will play in the third and fifth matches. These exciting battles will be broadcast live on Krafton India Esports' YouTube channel.

Here is the schedule for Day 2:

Match 1 - Erangel - Groups B and C - 3:45 pm IST

Match 2 - Miramar - Groups A and B - 4:25 pm IST

Match 3 - Sanhok - Groups A and C - 5:10 pm IST

Match 4 - Snhok - Groups A and B - 5:55 pm IST

Match 5 - Miramar - Groups A and C - 6:40 pm IST

Match 6 - Erangel - Groups B and C - 7:25 pm IST

Overall rankings after Day 1 of BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 2

At the end of Semifinals Week 2 Day 1, Team Insane was on top of the leaderboard with 44 points. Gods Reign also performed well and secured the second spot with 42 points. Team 8Bit finished third with 40 points, while 2OP Official ranked fourth with 35 points.

True Rippers secured the 11th spot with 24 points, while Reckoning ranked 13th with 22 points. Team Soul and GodLike collected 15 points each and bagged the 18th and 19th positions, respectively. JUX finished in the bottom spot with only seven points.

