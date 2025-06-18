BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 2: Qualified teams, format, and how to watch

The BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 2 will be played from June 19 to 22. The bottom 24 teams from the Semifinals Week 1 will face each other in this penultimate stage of the event. These clubs, divided into three groups, will play 16 matches each in Round Robin format. The top eight performers will advance to the Grand Finals, while the bottom eight will face elimination.

The Semifinals Week 1 took place from June 14 to 17, 2025. In total, 32 teams were divided into four groups and played 12 matches each. The first to eighth placed teams from the overall leaderboard seized their seats in the Grand Finals. While the ninth to 32nd ranked teams were relegated to the second week of the Semifinals.

Participating teams in BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 2

Trending

Group A

Hero Xtreme Godlike iQOO Reckoning Rising Inferno Esports 20P Official 4TR Official Hyderabad Hydras VOLCANO ESPORTS Brotherof7Sisters

Group B

iQOO ORANGUTAN iQOO SOUL Wyld Fangs True Rippers x Infinix OnePlus Gods Reign Jux Esports GODS OMEN 4Merical Esports

Group C

Alibaba Raiders Learn from past Troy Tamilan iQOO8BIT MYSTERIOUS 4 Team Insane Esports DO OR DIE ESPORTS Team Shockwave

How to watch

Each day of the BMPS Semifinals Week 2 features six games. This stage will be livestreamed only on Krafton India Esports' official YouTube channel from 3:30 pm IST onwards.

Semifinals Week 1 overview

NONX topped the overall points table in the Semifinals Week 1. Team Aryan and Genesis were in the top three. LHS and Eggy secured fourth and fifth positions, respectively. Forever, TWOB, and K9 ranked sixth, seventh, and eighth, respectively. These top eight teams have qualified for the BMPS Grand Finals.

Team GodLike was ninth in the Semifinals Week 1. The Punk-led team will aim to finish into the top eight in Week 2 and qualify for the Grand Finals. Orangutan, Alibaba Raiders, and LEFP also fell short by a small margin to finish among the top eighth in Week 1.

Team Soul had a terrible start to the BMPS Semifinals Week 1, but they improved their performances in the last two days and came 13th in the table. Reckoning and Wyld Fangs were 14th and 16th, respectively. Gods Reign ranked 22nd in Week 1.

Team Insane was 24th after their average performances. Hyderabad Hydras also stumbled and finished 26th in the overall standings. 4Merical and BO7S were in the last two spots in the BMPS Semifinals Week 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gametube Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure). Know More