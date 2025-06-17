NONX, Forever, K9, and five others qualified for BMPS 2025 Grand Finals

By Gametube
Modified Jun 17, 2025 21:27 IST
Eight teams from BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 1 have qualified for Grand Finals (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Eight teams from BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 1 have qualified for Grand Finals (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

The top eight teams from the BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 1 have secured their spots in the Grand Finals. The remaining eight finalists will be selected from the Semifinals Week 2. The finale is scheduled to be played from July 4 to 6 in Delhi. This prestigious BGMI major boasts more than 3 crore in the prize pool.

The Semifinals Week 1 was held from June 14 to 17, where a total of 32 teams contested for eight spots in the finale. NONX grabbed prime spot in the overall rankings. The rising squad scored 111 points with the help of 72 eliminations and one Chicken Dinner.

Team Aryan seized second place in the Semifinals Week 1 with 107 points. The team surprised with their performances and won three out of their 12 matches. Genesis Esports, led by Shadow, ensured a third rank to their name with 97 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Qualified teams for BMPS 2025 Grand Finals from Semifinals Week 1

  1. NONX
  2. Team Aryan X TMG
  3. Genesis Esports
  4. LHS
  5. Team Eggy
  6. Team Forever
  7. TWOB
  8. K9 Esports

LHS jumped to fourth place with 96 points in the overall standings after winning their last match of the BMPS Semifinals Week 1. Team Eggy acquired fifth rank with 96 points.

Owais-led Team Forever sealed sixth spot in the table with 94 points. TWOB claimed seventh place with 92 points. K9 Esports somehow came eighth in the leaderboard with 91 points and two Chicken Dinners and qualified for the BMPS Finals.

Overall standings of BMPS Semifinals Week 1

  1. Nonx Esports - 111 points
  2. Team Aryan X Tmg - 107 points
  3. Genesis Esports - 97 points
  4. Los Hermanos Esports - 96 points
  5. Team Eggy - 96 points
  6. Team Forever - 94 points
  7. Twob - 92 points
  8. Oneplus K9 - 91 points
  9. Hero Xtreme Godlike - 91 points
  10. Iqoo Orangutan - 88 points
  11. Alibaba Raiders - 86 points
  12. Learn From Past - 82 points
  13. Iqoo Soul - 78 points
  14. Iqoo Reckoning - 70 points
  15. Rising Inferno Esports - 70 points
  16. Wyld Fangs - 65 points
  17. Troy Tamilan Esports - 64 points
  18. Iqoo 8bit - 64 points
  19. Infinix True Rippers - 63 points
  20. 2OPOfficial - 61 points
  21. 4TR Official - 58 points
  22. Oneplus Gods Reign - 56 points
  23. Mysterious 4 - 53 points
  24. Team Insane Esports - 51 points
  25. Jux Esports - 48 points
  26. Hyderabad Hydras - 47 points
  27. Volcano Esports - 43 points
  28. Gods Omen - 43 points
  29. Do Or Die - 41 points
  30. Team Shockwave - 39 points
  31. 4merical Esports - 30 points
  32. Bo7s - 30 points
GodLike Esports finished ninth with 91 points but failed to win a single Chicken Dinner in their 12 matches. Orangutan and Team Soul were 10th and 13th with 88 and 78 points, respectively. Team 8Bit ended up in 18th spot with 64 points. Gods Reign came 22nd with 56 points. These clubs will aim to bounce back in the BMPS Semifinals Week 2, scheduled from June 19 to 22.

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
