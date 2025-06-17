NONX, Forever, K9, and five others qualified for BMPS 2025 Grand Finals

The top eight teams from the BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 1 have secured their spots in the Grand Finals. The remaining eight finalists will be selected from the Semifinals Week 2. The finale is scheduled to be played from July 4 to 6 in Delhi. This prestigious BGMI major boasts more than 3 crore in the prize pool.

The Semifinals Week 1 was held from June 14 to 17, where a total of 32 teams contested for eight spots in the finale. NONX grabbed prime spot in the overall rankings. The rising squad scored 111 points with the help of 72 eliminations and one Chicken Dinner.

Team Aryan seized second place in the Semifinals Week 1 with 107 points. The team surprised with their performances and won three out of their 12 matches. Genesis Esports, led by Shadow, ensured a third rank to their name with 97 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Qualified teams for BMPS 2025 Grand Finals from Semifinals Week 1

NONX Team Aryan X TMG Genesis Esports LHS Team Eggy Team Forever TWOB K9 Esports

LHS jumped to fourth place with 96 points in the overall standings after winning their last match of the BMPS Semifinals Week 1. Team Eggy acquired fifth rank with 96 points.

Owais-led Team Forever sealed sixth spot in the table with 94 points. TWOB claimed seventh place with 92 points. K9 Esports somehow came eighth in the leaderboard with 91 points and two Chicken Dinners and qualified for the BMPS Finals.

Overall standings of BMPS Semifinals Week 1

Nonx Esports - 111 points Team Aryan X Tmg - 107 points Genesis Esports - 97 points Los Hermanos Esports - 96 points Team Eggy - 96 points Team Forever - 94 points Twob - 92 points Oneplus K9 - 91 points Hero Xtreme Godlike - 91 points Iqoo Orangutan - 88 points Alibaba Raiders - 86 points Learn From Past - 82 points Iqoo Soul - 78 points Iqoo Reckoning - 70 points Rising Inferno Esports - 70 points Wyld Fangs - 65 points Troy Tamilan Esports - 64 points Iqoo 8bit - 64 points Infinix True Rippers - 63 points 2OPOfficial - 61 points 4TR Official - 58 points Oneplus Gods Reign - 56 points Mysterious 4 - 53 points Team Insane Esports - 51 points Jux Esports - 48 points Hyderabad Hydras - 47 points Volcano Esports - 43 points Gods Omen - 43 points Do Or Die - 41 points Team Shockwave - 39 points 4merical Esports - 30 points Bo7s - 30 points

GodLike Esports finished ninth with 91 points but failed to win a single Chicken Dinner in their 12 matches. Orangutan and Team Soul were 10th and 13th with 88 and 78 points, respectively. Team 8Bit ended up in 18th spot with 64 points. Gods Reign came 22nd with 56 points. These clubs will aim to bounce back in the BMPS Semifinals Week 2, scheduled from June 19 to 22.

