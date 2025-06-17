BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 1: Overall standings, qualified teams for finals, and highlights

By Gametube
Modified Jun 17, 2025 20:27 IST
BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 1 wrapped up on June 17 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 1 wrapped up on June 17 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

The Semifinals Week 1 of the BMPS 2025 concluded on June 17 with the top eight teams qualifying for the finale and the bottom 24 teams moving to the Semifinals Week 2. NONX emerged as table toppers with 111 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team Aryan grabbed the second position with 107 points and three Chicken Dinners. Genesis ranked third with 97 points.

LHS and Team Eggy scored 96 points each and finished fourth and fifth, respectively, on the scoreboard. Team Forever, led by Owais, ensured the sixth rank with 94 points. TWOB and K9 Esports barely made it into the top eight and qualified for the Grand Finals.

Overall points table of BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 1

Here's the overall points table of BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 1:

  1. Nonx Esports - 111 points
  2. Team Aryan X Tmg - 107 points
  3. Genesis Esports - 97 points
  4. Los Hermanos Esports - 96 points
  5. Team Eggy - 96 points
  6. Team Forever - 94 points
  7. Twob - 92 points
  8. Oneplus K9 - 91 points
  9. Hero Xtreme Godlike - 91 points
  10. Iqoo Orangutan - 88 points
  11. Alibaba Raiders - 86 points
  12. Learn From Past - 82 points
  13. Iqoo Soul - 78 points
  14. Iqoo Reckoning - 70 points
  15. Rising Inferno Esports - 70 points
  16. Wyld Fangs - 65 points
  17. Troy Tamilan Esports - 64 points
  18. Iqoo 8bit - 64 points
  19. Infinix True Rippers - 63 points
  20. 2OPOfficial - 61 points
  21. 4TR Official - 58 points
  22. Oneplus Gods Reign - 56 points
  23. Mysterious 4 - 53 points
  24. Team Insane Esports - 51 points
  25. Jux Esports - 48 points
  26. Hyderabad Hydras - 47 points
  27. Volcano Esports - 43 points
  28. Gods Omen - 43 points
  29. Do Or Die - 41 points
  30. Team Shockwave - 39 points
  31. 4merical Esports - 30 points
  32. Bo7s - 30 points
Team GodLike missed their spot in the BMPS Grand Finals by a single point. The team ranked ninth with 91 points. Orangutan Gaming ended up in 10th spot with 88 points. Alibaba Raiders and LEFP were 11th and 12th with 86 and 82 points, respectively.

Team Soul were 13th with 78 points and one Chicken Dinner. Reckoning and Inferno Squad scored 70 points each. Team 8Bit had an average run in the BMPS Semifinals Week 1 as they came 18th with 64 points. True Rippers were 19th with 63 points.

Gods Reign struggled in the stage as the Destro-led club finished 22nd with 56 points. Team Insane accumulated 51 points, while Hyderabad Hydras secured 47 points. BO7s were in the bottom spot in the BMPS Semifinals Week 1 with 27 points.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
