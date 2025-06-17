BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 1: Overall standings, qualified teams for finals, and highlights

The Semifinals Week 1 of the BMPS 2025 concluded on June 17 with the top eight teams qualifying for the finale and the bottom 24 teams moving to the Semifinals Week 2. NONX emerged as table toppers with 111 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team Aryan grabbed the second position with 107 points and three Chicken Dinners. Genesis ranked third with 97 points.
LHS and Team Eggy scored 96 points each and finished fourth and fifth, respectively, on the scoreboard. Team Forever, led by Owais, ensured the sixth rank with 94 points. TWOB and K9 Esports barely made it into the top eight and qualified for the Grand Finals.
Overall points table of BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 1
Here's the overall points table of BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 1:
- Nonx Esports - 111 points
- Team Aryan X Tmg - 107 points
- Genesis Esports - 97 points
- Los Hermanos Esports - 96 points
- Team Eggy - 96 points
- Team Forever - 94 points
- Twob - 92 points
- Oneplus K9 - 91 points
- Hero Xtreme Godlike - 91 points
- Iqoo Orangutan - 88 points
- Alibaba Raiders - 86 points
- Learn From Past - 82 points
- Iqoo Soul - 78 points
- Iqoo Reckoning - 70 points
- Rising Inferno Esports - 70 points
- Wyld Fangs - 65 points
- Troy Tamilan Esports - 64 points
- Iqoo 8bit - 64 points
- Infinix True Rippers - 63 points
- 2OPOfficial - 61 points
- 4TR Official - 58 points
- Oneplus Gods Reign - 56 points
- Mysterious 4 - 53 points
- Team Insane Esports - 51 points
- Jux Esports - 48 points
- Hyderabad Hydras - 47 points
- Volcano Esports - 43 points
- Gods Omen - 43 points
- Do Or Die - 41 points
- Team Shockwave - 39 points
- 4merical Esports - 30 points
- Bo7s - 30 points
Team GodLike missed their spot in the BMPS Grand Finals by a single point. The team ranked ninth with 91 points. Orangutan Gaming ended up in 10th spot with 88 points. Alibaba Raiders and LEFP were 11th and 12th with 86 and 82 points, respectively.
Team Soul were 13th with 78 points and one Chicken Dinner. Reckoning and Inferno Squad scored 70 points each. Team 8Bit had an average run in the BMPS Semifinals Week 1 as they came 18th with 64 points. True Rippers were 19th with 63 points.
Gods Reign struggled in the stage as the Destro-led club finished 22nd with 56 points. Team Insane accumulated 51 points, while Hyderabad Hydras secured 47 points. BO7s were in the bottom spot in the BMPS Semifinals Week 1 with 27 points.