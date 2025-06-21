BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 2 Day 3: Livestream, groups, and schedule 

Day 3 of BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 2 is scheduled for June 21, during which all 24 teams will compete in four matches. The participants have played eight so far in this round. They will engage in the remaining eight matches over the next two days. The top eight on the overall scoreboard will qualify for the Grand Finals.

Gods Omen claimed first place in the overall standings after Day 2 of Semifinals Week 2. Gods Reign and 8Bit completed the top three.

BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 2 teams

Here are the 24 BGMI teams participating in BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 2:

Group A

Hero Xtreme Godlike iQOO Reckoning Rising Inferno Esports 20P Official 4TR Official Hyderabad Hydras VOLCANO ESPORTS Brotherof7Sisters

Group B

iQOO ORANGUTAN iQOO SOUL Wyld Fangs True Rippers x Infinix OnePlus Gods Reign Jux Esports GODS OMEN 4Merical Esports

Group C

Alibaba Raiders Learn from past Troy Tamilan iQOO8BIT MYSTERIOUS 4 Team Insane Esports DO OR DIE ESPORTS Team Shockwave

Schedule and how to watch

On Day 3, Groups A and C will face off in the first and fourth matches. Groups B and C will compete in the second and fifth, while Groups A and B will go head-to-head in the third and sixth encounters of the day.

Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel will broadcast these matches live from 3:30 pm IST onwards.

Here is the map-wise schedule for Day 3:

Match 1 - Erangel - Groups A and C - 3:45 pm IST

Match 2 - Miramar - Groups B and C - 4:25 pm IST

Match 3 - Sanhok - Groups A and B - 5:10 pm IST

Match 4 - Snhok - Groups A and C - 5:55 pm IST

Match 5 - Miramar - Groups B and C - 6:40 pm IST

Match 6 - Erangel - Groups A and B - 7:25 pm IST

Overall leaderboard after Day 2 of BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 2

Gods Omen had a spectacular run on Day 2 of BMPS Semifinals Week 2, securing three Chicken Dinners in four matches. The team secured the top spot on the overall standings with 83 points and 46 eliminations.

Gods Reign, captained by Destro, also impressed, finishing second with 82 points and two Chicken Dinners. Team 8Bit and Hyderabad Hydras claimed third and fourth place with 73 and 63 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, Team Insane had a disappointing showing, slipping to sixth position with 61 points.

True Rippers placed 11th with 48 points, followed by Reckoning Esports. Team Soul finished 13th with 41 points and seven points. Team GodLike landed in 16th with 35 points, including two position points. Orangutan found themselves in 22nd place with 26 points.

